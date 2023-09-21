iProov face biometrics and liveness added to Ping Identity enterprise platform

iProov, a global provider of face biometrics, has announced a partnership with Ping Identity, an enterprise digital security provider. Through this integration, joint customers can verify digital identities using iProov’s patented biometric technology suite, with the added safety and security provided by PingOne DaVinci, a no-code identity orchestration service.

As a part of their identity and access management (IAM) systems, organizations can now use the iProov’s biometrics to verify an individual’s identity with proven science-based liveness detection. Liveness detection prevents impostors or criminals from spoofing identity verification processes by using photographs, videos, masks, or generative AI-created deepfakes or face swaps.

iProov’s suite is designed to help securely and quickly onboard new users and authenticate existing users as part of a passwordless or multi-factor authentication approach (MFA) and for step-up authentication. The company notes in the announcement that its biometrics are used by highly risk-averse government and private sector organizations.

iProov joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner technologies that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

“Many organizations across the globe are already using iProov facial biometric technology to verify the online identity of citizens, workforces and customers more securely and effortlessly than ever before,” says iProov Chief Product and Innovation Officer Joe Palmer. “Partnering with Ping Identity will help us to expand our reach even further, and we’re delighted to be bringing this integration to PingOne DaVinci.”

“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” says Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. “Our partnership with iProov leverages DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey.”

