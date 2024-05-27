ReadID integrated with Ping Identity no-code identity orchestration service

Inverid, a provider of identity verification solutions, has announced the integration of its ReadID solution with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci identity orchestration platform. This collaboration leverages Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to enhance the identity verification processes within PingOne DaVinci’s no-code technology.

As per the announcement, this integration will equip customers to utilize secure chipped identity documents (such as passports and national ID cards embedded with NFC chips) for various identity verification processes, offering a high level of security.

“Our partnership with Inverid leverages DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey,” says Loren Russon, the senior vice president of product management at Ping Identity.

Additional benefits include an enhanced user experience, enabling users of PingOne DaVinci to reduce the time and complexity associated with identity verification. Furthermore, enterprises can integrate the ReadID connector into their existing workflows.

The solution will be available to users across more than 170 countries. In recent news, verifiable credentials ID verification provider Svipe AB announced an integration with PingOne DaVinci.

“NFC chips in passports and ID cards prove they are the one and only, genuine, untampered documents. Any Ping customer or partner can now readily build customer or workforce document verification flows that are easy to use and secure,” says Rob Brown, IAM expert at Inverid.

Inverid suggests that combining biometrics with NFC-based document verification can be incorporated into account recovery and onboarding processes. This approach ensures cryptographically secure authentication, thereby enabling verifiable recovery processes.

In addition to reading NFC chips embedded in documents, Inverid’s ReadID utilizes biometric verification, including facial recognition technology, for identity authentication. To counter spoofing attacks, ReadID features a liveness detection capability.

identity document | identity verification | Inverid | NFC | no-code | Ping Identity