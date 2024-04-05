Ping Identity expands partner network and recognizes Carahsoft, Versent

Enterprise digital identity platform Ping Identity has announced expansions to its Authorized Training Partner Network and named Carahsoft as its 2023 Federal Key Contributor and Versent as its Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) 2023 Partner of the year.

Authorized Training Partner Network expands

Ping Identity is expanding its Authorized Training Partner Network, advancing its training provider partnership with Europe’s TD SYNNEX in Europe and North America’s ExitCertified.

Ping Identity has been a partner with both entities for almost 10 years, says Leonie Schwede, Ping’s director of training, noting that “both companies go above and beyond to ensure consistency and quality in our training service, allowing us to demonstrate the power of the Ping Identity Platform to hundreds of customers each year.”

The network will support Ping Identity and ForgeRock’s training schedule following the companies’ merge last year.

ExitCertified President Mark McCreath says that “as Ping’s largest training vendor in the U.S., our team is dedicated to offering comprehensive, customizable and hands-on training to enhance users’ expertise in identity and access management solutions.”

Carahsoft named Federal Key Contributor for 2023

Government IT provider Carahsoft Technology Corp., announced that it has been named Ping Identity’s 2023 Federal Key Contributor at Ping Identity’s Sales Kickoff Award Ceremony.

Carasoft has been Ping Identity’s Master Government Aggregator since 2014, expanding the company’s reach in the public sector. It has played a role in marketing initiatives and sales campaigns that have supported the government uptake of Ping’s identity and access-management (IAM) offerings.

“It is an honor to be recognized as Ping Identity’s 2023 Federal Key Contributor,” says Carasoft VP of Cybersecurity Brian O’Donnell.

“This achievement reflects the seamless collaboration and strategic alignment between our teams and valued reseller partners, bolstering the distribution of Ping Identity’s innovative security solutions.”

Last year, Ping Identity achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High authorization for its IAM services.

2023 APJ Partner of the Year award goes to Versent

Ping Identity has awarded Versent with the 2023 Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner of the Year award.

Versent has the most Ping Identity certified professionals in consulting and delivery in the APJ region, completing 63 certifications offered by Ping’s Authorized Training Partners. The company credits Ping Identity’s certifications for supporting its expansion into new verticals and the country of New Zealand.

It is the highest-sourced revenue partner for APJ and a top-tier Elite Delivery Partner. It also played a role in developing migration tools for the platform.

Versent CSO Eddie Smith says the award “underscores the robustness of our partnership and our capability to deliver top-notch identity solutions and value to our customers.”

