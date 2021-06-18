ID.me granted US FedRAMP authorization for digital identity verification platform

ID.me has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO) for its Federally certified digital identity verification platform Identity Gateway, the company has announced.

FedRAMP is run by the U.S. government and aims to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations. The program provides a standardized approach to security assessment and monitoring for cloud products and services.

“This FedRAMP Moderate authorization is a major milestone for ID.me as we continue to build a secure identity layer for federal agencies. In addition to VA, we support the Social Security Administration (SSA) and other federal agencies, as well as 26 states and over 400 leading brands. As government organizations navigate a new digital environment, ID.me is a proven solution for identity verification and login,” says Blake Hall, CEO of ID.me.

ID.me has over 45 million members, making news this year for the network’s digital identity initiatives, some of them including biometrics, in several U.S. states including Louisiana, New Jersey and Massachusetts.

The company’s roots extend into digital identity services for federal agencies. In 2016, ID.me supported identity authentication for VA.gov, the login portal for the nation’s largest healthcare system, and last year, enabled providers using the iPrescribe mobile e-prescribing app to verify their identity via a partnership with DrFirst.

“Current and future partners can be assured that ID.me has met the federal government’s security standards for access control, system monitoring, encryption, and network security,” says Pete Eskew, general manager for public sector at ID.me.

ID.me is now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace for other federal agencies to use.

The digital ID provider raised $100 million in a funding round valuating it at $1.5 billion earlier this year.

