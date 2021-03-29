Selfie biometrics partnership teased by Bluink, NJ selects ID.me, Ipsidy integrated

Malaysian private-academic partnership to launch KYC solution

Bluink is growing the number of services Canadians can use its selfie biometrics-backed digital ID with, and ID.me has signed up yet another state government to help handle remote benefits applications at a reasonable pace without being bankrupted by fraudsters. MPay is part of a partnership which is planning to launch a made-in-Malaysia biometric KYC solution for onboarding, and Ipsidy’s technology is being integrated by a POS provider to enhance its portfolio.

Bluink adding service provider partners

Bluink is close to signing a deal with a large company operating across Canada to provide its biometrics and digital identity technology to for customer onboarding, Ottawa Business Journal writes.

“It’s a company everyone knows and uses,” Bluink Founder and CEO Steve Borza told the Journal. “Once we announce, people will understand. It’s a massive partnership opportunity.”

The article recounts Bluink’s progress from signing a pilot deal with the Ontario provincial government more than three years ago, through its launch in March 2020, to its current status with a team of 16 and recent deals with the Montfort Hospital and the Orléans Health Hub for digital health records, as well as Diamond and Diamond lawyers. Canada’s Border Services Agency will also allow eID-Me to be used to present the bearer’s digital passport, Borza says.

ID.me selfie biometrics chosen by New Jersey

New Jersey’s Department of Labour has selected ID.me’s technology to speed up its claimant identity verification processes through a computer, phone or live videoconference session, NorthJersey.com reports.

The implementation uses face biometrics through a live selfie to compare the individual against a photo of their government ID uploaded during the onboarding process.

The state government says it has found roughly 260,000 fraudulent claims since the pandemic began, stopping more than $2 billion in payments.

The company recently announced a $100 million funding round and has been rapidly signing up states to provide faster, more fraud-resistant government benefits, including South Carolina earlier in March.

New partnership to develop home-grown Malaysian biometric KYC

ManagePay Systems (MPay) is forming a partnership with MSC Trustgate.com and the Artificial Intelligence Research Lab at the University of Malaya (UM) to develop a native Malaysian know-your-customer (KYC) solution, The Edge Markets reports.

UM’s AI Research Lab will provide face biometrics and optical character recognition (OCR), while MPay brings its digital wallet and fintech experience. The solution also builds in the MyDigital ID framework from Mimos, and will be implemented as an online tool and in kiosks for a higher degree of assurance, according to the report.

The partners plan to target financial institution, large enterprise and government sector customers for compliance, risk management, fraud detection, business process management, and customer services.

The MPay Wallet has already received regulatory approval for its digital KYC feature.

Ipsidy technology to be offered with POS solutions

On The Fly POS will deploy Ipsidy’s selfie biometrics to enhance the identity verification of its portfolio of card-present and payment gateway merchant technologies.

Ipsidy is providing its IDaaS Platform for On The Fly POS’ Electronic Merchant Gateway (EMG), along with Proof for fraud prevention during onboarding, which matches a prospective customer’s face biometrics to an ID document image during onboarding. AuthentifID, the FIDO2 passwordless solution Ipsidy built with partner LoginID, binds the biometric identity verification, together with the user’s account and device, and eliminates the cost and hassle of password resets.

On The Fly plans to sell the Ipsidy’s technology to hospitality businesses, retailers, and sports stadiums. The technology’s anticipated uses also include age estimation. On The Fly is a subsidiary of cloud payments solutions provider The POS Lab.

“With increased rates of card-not-present fraud and familiar fraud chargebacks, the need for strong validation of identity in payment processing is self-evident.” says Manny Garcia, CEO of The POS Lab. “By adding Ipsidy’s mobile identity authentication services to our platform, we can deliver enhanced identity trust in digital onboarding and deliver the seamless convenience of biometric passwordless login to our U.S. merchants and their customers.”

“Ipsidy’s facial biometric identity solutions are essential for delivering enhanced trust to the payments industry,” states Phillip Kumnick, chairman and CEO of Ipsidy Inc. “Our IDaaS platform offers payment providers like On The Fly POS a suite of easy to integrate, PSD2 and W3C compliant identity verification and authentication solutions that combat fraud, improve conversions and deliver the highest level of identity assurance.”

Article Topics

biometrics | Bluink | digital identity | facial recognition | ID.me | identity verification | Ipsidy | KYC | MPay | onboarding | remote authentication