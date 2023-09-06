Keyless partners with Ping Identity to help defend against account takeover threats

Keyless has integrated with identity orchestration service PingOne DaVinci from Ping Identity to accelerate adoption of its biometric authentication services, according to an announcement. As one of the newest among a growing list of DaVinci’s technology partners, Keyless is now able to offer its multi-factor authentication to DaVinci customers.

Keyless says its secure, compliant biometric MFA ensures the authentication request is being sent by the right person from a trusted device, which is more phishing-resistant than one-time-passwords, providing enhanced, frictionless identity assurance during high risk scenarios.

The company uses zero-knowledge proofs and does not store biometric data anywhere. It is ISO 27001 certified and is the only company to have both FIDO Biometrics and FIDO2 certifications, the announcement claims. Those who use DaVinci and Keyless can use a drag-and-drop tool to design a digital user’s journey across multiple apps and ecosystems.

“Threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated and undetectable, with bad actors intercepting one-time codes and compromising devices with surprising regularity,” says Andrea Carmignani, Keyless CEO and co-founder. “It’s imperative that businesses address this by adopting solutions that offer enhanced protection against modern phishing and account takeover threats.”

“Our partnership with Keyless leverages DaVinci’s seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey,” says Loren Russon, SVP of product management at Ping Identity.

