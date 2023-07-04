Keyless now ISO/IEC 27001 compliant, HID gets SOC 2 Type 2 certification

Biometric authentication firm Keyless Technologies has recently achieved the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, a global standard for information security management.

The award follows an audit conducted by Intercert, which involved an assessment evaluating Keyless’ information security management system (ISMS) across different areas of its operations, ensuring that it met the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Based in London, Keyless provides a solution where cryptography is used on the biometric data captured on a device to anonymize it, before sending it to the cloud to be processed.

The news follows Keyless announcing new plans for international in May, following deals with data analytics and consumer credit reporting company Experian and financial services consulting firm Synpulse.

Keyless’ partnership with Experian will combine its authentication solution with Experian’s digital onboarding services and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) to provide passwordless authentication for financial institutions. While its partnership with Synpulse on the other hand, is aimed at accelerating the adoption of passwordless Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) solutions in the financial industry.

HID Origo Mobile Identities accredited for security and availability

HID, a Texas-based trusted identity solution provider, has achieved a SOC 2 Type 2 certification for its HID Origo Mobile Identities solution.

HID Origo Mobile Identities is a cloud-based platform that enables technology partners to build integrated access control solutions.

A SOC 2 Type 2 Report is a Service Organization Control (SOC) audit that evaluates how a cloud-based service provider handles sensitive information, assessing the suitability of a company’s controls and their operating effectiveness.

The certification supposedly means that HID Origo Mobile Identities has undergone an audit process by a third party to demonstrate that effective measures are in place to protect the security and availability of customer data, according to the standards of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria.

The news follows HID Global naming several of the first participants in its Origo Technology Partner Program, which is focused on developing mobile-enabled solutions, supposedly helping technology partners meet their customers’ needs faster and more efficiently.

