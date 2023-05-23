ForgeRock, HID Global launch new partner programs

Digital identity firm ForgeRock says it has replaced its previous reseller program with a three-tiered one. It is one of a handful of reseller program news stories.

In an interview with computer trade publication CRN, ForgeRock CEO Fran Rosch reportedly said that the new program will introduce a formal structure and include a focus on systems integrators and its base of partners.

Other changes outlined by the Rosch include more-frequent roadmap reviews with partners, more investment in “sales enablement” and easier access to demo environments.

He reportedly expanded on systems integrators, saying that identity is at the “intersection of everything an enterprise does” and therefore “really lends itself to a systems-integrator kind of mindset.”

More incentives have been created for partners in access training and market development funds (MDF), as well as improved access to technical consulting and professional services.

In addition, ID firm HID Global has launched its flagship Origo technology partner program.

The company says the Origo program is its dedicated to partners in mobile.

The program will allow organizations to design, test and market products that integrate through its flagship cloud platform Origo via APIs and software developer kits.

The announcement comes after the firm’s 2023 State of Security and Identity marketing report predicted that digital IDs and mobile authentication will provide the impetus for more mobile access deployments.

But it’s not just HID and ForgeRock that are taking steps to expand their partner networks.

Precision Biometric India has partnered with Redington Limited, one of the largest IT software distributors in India.

This partnership will enable Precision to take advantage of Redington’s 40,000-strong partner network and will see it distribute Precision’s InnaIT framework server stack and its InnaITKey products.

Meanwhile, voice-based biometric verifier Kaizen Voiz, headquartered in Edison, N.J, has been accepted into Avaya’s DevConnect partner program.

Kaizen will integrate voice authentication software with Avaya products, including the Cloud Office, Aura Contact Center and Contact Center Elite lines.

Avaya customers that deploy Kaizen’s AI engine should be able to authenticate customers by voice according to the announcement.

Avaya | ForgeRock | HID Global | Kaizen Secure Voiz | partner program | Precision Biometric India