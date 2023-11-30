Svipe AB integrates PingOne Davinci for verifiable credentials

Verifiable credentials ID verification provider Svipe AB announced a new integration with PingOne DaVinci, a drag and drop identity orchestration service from Ping Identity.

The Svipe connector will allow customers or those at a workforce can now use NFC to read IDs and cryptographically verify that the ID is valid while using biometrics to confirm the individual authenticating matches the face on the ID.

Svipe AB is now one of a growing number of partners in the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | identity orchestration | Ping Identity | Svipe | verifiable credentials