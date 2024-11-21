UK digital ID services show progress on inclusion, but challenges still remain

The UK government has published its inaugural inclusion monitoring report on digital identity services, highlighting the results of a mandatory survey for certified digital identity providers. The survey evaluates factors such as technology, accessibility, and data collection practices to ensure services adhere to the UK’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF). The report was published by the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology. The results, anonymized and aggregated according to the UK government, aim to guide future policy development and the enhancement of the trust framework. This is the first year that these findings have been published.

The report, which covers services certified against the UK DIATF, highlights strides towards inclusivity, but also points to challenges in broadening access and ensuring equal opportunities for all users.

The Trust Framework, which sets out standards and rules for what constitutes a secure and trustworthy digital identity, aims to make digital transactions more secure. While the adoption of digital identity services is voluntary, the government says it is committed to making these services available to anyone who chooses to use them. Certification under the Trust Framework ensures that digital identity services follow high standards, including measures for inclusivity and accessibility.

One of the key findings from the survey of 42 certified firms was that digital identity services are already accepting a wide range of documentation types, from traditional ID cards like passports and driving licenses to less conventional forms such as utility bills and bank statements.

In terms of inclusivity, the report found that 54 percent of services adhere to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 (AA) or higher, for access to people with disabilities. However, 27 percent of services were unsure whether they met this standard, indicating room for improvement in ensuring full compliance with accessibility guidelines.

The survey also revealed that while half of the services do not collect any demographic data, those that do often fail to use it effectively for monitoring inclusivity. Only a few providers actively track inclusivity based on demographic data.

Notably, nearly 50 percent of services using biometric technology offer users alternative verification routes for those who may not want to use biometrics. However, only about 30 percent of these services provide data on the accuracy of biometric technology across different demographic groups, the report reveals.

Among the challenges cited by digital identity service providers, cost and lack of access to government-held data were the most commonly mentioned barriers to improving inclusion. Other concerns included security, regulatory restrictions, and the need for more government guidance on inclusion standards.

Elsewhere, the UK government launched the Office for Digital Identities and Attributes to oversee the country’s digital ID market last month.

Article Topics

biometrics | DIATF certification | digital identity | Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) | standards | trust framework