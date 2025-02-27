Senegal unveils digital transformation strategy to enhance economic growth

The Senegalese government has launched the “New Deal Technologique” a digital transformation strategy that seeks to modernize the way public services are delivered in the country. One of the components of the strategy is a unique biometrics-based national digital ID.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye says the strategy intends to establish a system in which access to services shall be streamlined and future-oriented with the overall goal of strengthening the country’s digital economy and reducing reliance on foreign tech expertise.

The strategy, which the President launched on February 24, will run till 2034 and falls within the broader plan of the “Senegal 2050” national transformation agenda which aims to have a modern and highly prosperous nation by that time.

In his address at the launching of the document, the Senegalese leader said the strategy has been designed to put in place a digital government system that will ensure effective government administration and public service delivery, close the digital divide by ensuring universal internet access, establish a unique biometric-based digital identity, and support innovation and entrepreneurship.

Faye recognized the fact that Senegal, like many other countries, is at the dawn of a new era where technology profoundly impacts societies and economies.

“Everywhere, digital technology is an essential lever to increase competitiveness, affirm sovereignty, and foster prosperity. The pivotal period we are experiencing in a constantly evolving world requires nations to redefine their priorities to adapt to the imperatives of the digital revolution,” he said.

The strategy, he noted, has thus been established as part of efforts by the government to meet up with the challenges of inclusion, sustainable development, and good governance, ushering in an era in which citizens no longer have to face an ordeal while accessing public or private sector services.

“With the New Deal Technologique, we will introduce, in addition to the simplification and standardization of procedures, a universal access to the Internet, quality connectivity, efficient and at an affordable cost; a unique digital identity based on biometrics, allowing the generation of secondary and functional identities for sectoral uses in health, education, justice, the economy, thus covering all life events; a single citizen portal, the only interface between users and the administration for all procedures,” Faye outlined.

He added that the strategy will also see the putting in place of “a centralized and integrated digital platform, allowing users to access basic information and services such as business creation, taxes, land registry, or payment services which will also reduce the distance and disparities between urban and rural areas; [and] an incubation and funding program to support local startups and encourage technological innovation.”

To make this work, the president said the government envisages a litany of actions including, but not limited, to updating the Startup Act, providing the relevant digital public infrastructure, establishing the right legal, regulatory and governance frameworks, and digitizing the informal economy.

Faye also discussed the adoption of AI, strengthening cybersecurity, and building a Senegal in which digital skills and opportunities can be harnessed for the greater good of the country.

The digital transformation strategy is to be funded with an estimated $1.7 billion budget, according to Ecofin Agency, which also indicates that the country intends to have 95 percent internet coverage, more than 150,000 jobs through the digital economy, and at least 500 technology startups by 2034.

Last year, Senegal also announced plans to continue building digital public infrastructure that will help the country’s digital economy and enable it make a significant contribution to its GDP.

