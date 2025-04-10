Switzerland e-ID, digital wallet open for public testing

Switzerland has begun public testing for its national electronic identity, allowing citizens to use a beta version of the Swiyu digital wallet app. The trial has been open since late March and enables users to create a fictitious e-ID.

One of the features available is identity verification which demonstrates how users can show data from their e-ID card. Users, for instance, can choose to display only their date of birth to verify their age when buying age-restricted products. The verification is conducted by scanning a QR code generated by the seller, Swiss Info reports.

The testing is part of a technical implementation plan presented by the Swiss government in December. The deadline for the full e-ID launch has been set for 2026 while the government has allocated 100 million francs (US$113.3 million) for the project.

Before its launch, however, authorities will need to convince the public to cast their votes for the initiative in a referendum which will likely take place this autumn. A previous proposal, which would have allowed private companies to manage Swiss citizen data, was shot down in a 2021 referendum.

The Swiss government has taken a different approach with the new e-ID to ensure private data will be protected. The trust infrastructure will need to guarantee high levels of privacy and prevent tracing e-IDs to individuals.

The Council of States has requested that the e-ID temporarily be stored in a specially designed federal wallet. Private wallet creators would be allowed to store and present the e-ID in the future. The trusted infrastructure will allow both the government and the private sector to issue digital credentials, per Swiss Info.

One of the first documents expected to launch is a mobile driving license. Authorities are also planning on offering other digital credentials, including criminal records, residence certificates and more.

