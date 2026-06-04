Singapore and UK most concerned about deepfakes, AI agents: Regula

A new study by Regula highlights the growing prioritization of deepfakes and automated AI agents in the global threat landscape as they emerge as primary concerns for enterprise security.

The 2026 “The New Shape of Identity Threats” report argues that fraud has evolved beyond static artifacts like forged documents, with organizations now facing coordinated, AI-assisted behaviors that mimic trusted user workflows.

“The challenge for organizations is to determine whether the overall interaction itself can be trusted — whether the person behind the session is genuine, whether the behavior is authentic, and whether the identity signals remain consistent across the entire customer journey,” says Regula’s Henry Patishman, EVP of identity verification solutions.

Modern attacks increasingly combine deepfakes, automated scripts and behavioral mimicry. These tactics allow software acting on behalf of users to blend into standard digital processes. Deepfakes and AI-generated impersonations now rank nearly as high as traditional document fraud mong enterprise security concerns.

Concern is highest where digital identity infrastructure has matured. Regions and industries that rely on remote onboarding and biometrics are most vulnerable to synthetic media. Singapore reports the highest level of concern globally at 42 percent. The UK follows closely at 41 percent.

In the private sector, gaming and gambling organizations express the highest anxiety at 40 percent. Thirty-seven percent of banking and cryptocurrency firms report similar fears. These industries use automated onboarding as a standard practice, making AI-generated faces and voice cloning disruptive to operations.

The findings point to a broader shift in identity security architecture. Modern attacks don’t attempt to bypass systems directly. Instead, they are designed to look trustworthy and operate normally within existing workflows.

This trend reduces the effectiveness of isolated, point-in-time verification checks. Businesses are now under pressure to adopt adaptive security systems. The shift mirrors a broader industry move away from isolated verification events toward continuous identity assurance models capable of evaluating trust across entire digital sessions. These frameworks must correlate multiple identity signals and detect synthetic patterns over time to maintain digital trust.

The findings reinforce how identity security is shifting from isolated document checks toward continuous trust frameworks designed to detect synthetic behavior, AI-generated impersonation and coordinated fraud across digital interactions.

Article Topics

AI agents | AI fraud | cybersecurity | deepfakes | identity security | market report | Regula