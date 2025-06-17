Regula launches dedicated biometric morph attack detector

A new face morphing detector has been unveiled by Regula to defend against the significant security threat of passports and other ID documents with one facial image made from photos of two people.

Face morphing has been identified as a major challenge that must be addressed to preserve the integrity of biometric border checks, in particular, by the European Union. That recognition prompted the launch of the iMARS initiative, which has shown progress but also remains ongoing.

The new Regula 4166 features a special lighting mode and a specific camera angle that enables 3D surface visualization, which allows it to detect distortions, pigment clusters, layering and other physical inconsistencies. The detector is also engineered to specifically highlight the overprinting traces like paint droplets which are typical of morphing, Regula says.

The Regula 4166 is fully compatible with a wide range of Regula’s forensic devices, including its video spectral comparators, and its Regula Forensic Studio software. It comes with software for real-time morph attack detection (MAD) and quick screenshots. The plug-and-play interface and built-in software make it easy to use without extensive training, according to the announcement. The scanner also has an ultra-compact design with a pen-sized form for portability and use in both fixed and in-field document inspections.

“The Regula 4166 fills a critical gap in identity document analysis,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula. “It’s the first tool of its kind designed specifically to expose overprinting traces typical of face morphing—fast, accurately, and informatively. Whether used on its own or as part of a larger forensic setup, this device empowers border officers, forensic experts, and other document examiners to detect one of today’s most deceptive types of fraud with confidence.”

The launch of the morphing detector follows the release of the ForensicScope Regula 4125 for remote checks of ID document authenticity, including biometric morph detection, at the beginning of the year.

