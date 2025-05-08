FB pixel

Fintech iCard integrates Regula biometrics to serve 30-plus countries

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
Fintech iCard integrates Regula biometrics to serve 30-plus countries
 

European e-money platform iCard has upgraded its customer checks with Regula’s biometric and document verification technologies.

iCard has moved to automated verification, bringing improved fraud detection and user experience to its customers in over 30 countries. “Implementing Regula Face SDK and Regula Document Reader SDK has optimized our internal processes while ensuring a seamless experience for iCard Digital Wallet customers,” says Gabriela Anastasova, Chief Product Officer at iCard.

The licensed fintech must comply with Europe’s strict KYC regulations and previously used manual verification processes that caused delays for customers waiting for manual reviews, especially outside business hours.

iCard integrated Regula Face SDK and Regula Document Reader SDK with its KYC and risk assessment systems, speeding up the processes. “The integration was completed in a short period, resulting in fast and secure identity verification, improved operational efficiency , and reduced fraud risks – all while boosting customer satisfaction,” according to Anastasova.

Regula Face SDK was integrated into the iCard Digital Wallet app in both Android and iOS versions, which provides biometric verification when a user logs in or performs money transactions. It conducts instant liveness detection and face matching, preventing fraud attempts such as presentation attacks, deepfakes or injected videos.

iCard also needed a more comprehensive document verification system that could recognize a broader range of ID types. The Regula Document Reader SDK was deployed in iCard’s back-office system automatically authenticating ID cards, passports, residence permits and previously unsupported paper-based IDs. The SDK reads and authenticates data from multiple document zones, including MRZs (machine-readable zones), RFID chips and barcodes, and cross-validates the information to detect any inconsistencies that may indicate fraud.

The technological integration was completed in a month with customers now able to authenticate their identity in under a minute. Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula, said today’s fintech customers expect seamless access while businesses must comply with strict regulations and defend against sophisticated fraud.

“Our solutions ensure that every identity check is robust, automated, and frictionless, allowing fintech innovators like iCard to scale securely and efficiently,” Kliashchou said. Regula has the full case study on its website.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Smart Eye, FPC, trinamiX biometrics enable new in-cabin applications for automakers

Outside of smartphones, biometrics have largely been deployed in public spaces such as airports, stadiums and retail stores. But their…

 

FaceTec objects to Jumio’s replacement law firm in liveness IP dispute

FaceTec is not saying Jumio can’t have legal representation in a dispute over IP for biometric liveness detection, just not…

 

Lawmakers target TSA facial recognition expansion

In a renewed bipartisan push to curtail the expanding use of facial recognition technology by federal agencies, Democrat Sen. Jeff…

 

Brazil is a leader in digital signatures with 166M gov.br users

In Brazil, 166 million people can use digital signatures with the country’s third-most popular app. The widely available capability represents…

 

UK govt commits to passkeys in another big step to a passwordless world

As multinational corporations like Microsoft and Amazon move to passkeys, governments are also making the transition. The UK government is…

 

Humanity Protocol prepares to launch palm biometrics for proof of personhood

Humanity Protocol, the proof-of-personhood (PoP) framework based on biometrics and decentralized ledger technology, is moving into the next stage of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events