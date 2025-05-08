Fintech iCard integrates Regula biometrics to serve 30-plus countries

European e-money platform iCard has upgraded its customer checks with Regula’s biometric and document verification technologies.

iCard has moved to automated verification, bringing improved fraud detection and user experience to its customers in over 30 countries. “Implementing Regula Face SDK and Regula Document Reader SDK has optimized our internal processes while ensuring a seamless experience for iCard Digital Wallet customers,” says Gabriela Anastasova, Chief Product Officer at iCard.

The licensed fintech must comply with Europe’s strict KYC regulations and previously used manual verification processes that caused delays for customers waiting for manual reviews, especially outside business hours.

iCard integrated Regula Face SDK and Regula Document Reader SDK with its KYC and risk assessment systems, speeding up the processes. “The integration was completed in a short period, resulting in fast and secure identity verification, improved operational efficiency , and reduced fraud risks – all while boosting customer satisfaction,” according to Anastasova.

Regula Face SDK was integrated into the iCard Digital Wallet app in both Android and iOS versions, which provides biometric verification when a user logs in or performs money transactions. It conducts instant liveness detection and face matching, preventing fraud attempts such as presentation attacks, deepfakes or injected videos.

iCard also needed a more comprehensive document verification system that could recognize a broader range of ID types. The Regula Document Reader SDK was deployed in iCard’s back-office system automatically authenticating ID cards, passports, residence permits and previously unsupported paper-based IDs. The SDK reads and authenticates data from multiple document zones, including MRZs (machine-readable zones), RFID chips and barcodes, and cross-validates the information to detect any inconsistencies that may indicate fraud.

The technological integration was completed in a month with customers now able to authenticate their identity in under a minute. Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula, said today’s fintech customers expect seamless access while businesses must comply with strict regulations and defend against sophisticated fraud.

“Our solutions ensure that every identity check is robust, automated, and frictionless, allowing fintech innovators like iCard to scale securely and efficiently,” Kliashchou said. Regula has the full case study on its website.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | document verification | face biometrics | identity verification | KYC | Regula | selfie biometrics