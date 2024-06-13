FB pixel

IDVerse biometric identity verification platform joins fintech marketplace

| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Financial Services
IDVerse biometric identity verification platform joins fintech marketplace
 

IDVerse has announced the integration of its biometric identity verification platform trained with generative AI with the Temenos Exchange, a marketplace for fintech companies. This collaboration will enable Temenos clients to take advantage of the automated verification and bias reduction capabilities provided by IDVerse’s platform.

By incorporating this integration, Temenos aims to expand its customer reach while also reducing AI bias in order to verify a broader spectrum of customers. Additionally, clients can benefit from the deepfake defender feature, which utilizes IDVerse’s unique computer vision techniques to identify small irregularities and assess human liveness.

“IDVerse’s availability on Temenos Exchange further extends our commitment to the banking community and enables Temenos customers to easily reap the benefits of GenAI-trained Identity Verification to tackle fraud and diverse customer bases,” says Libby Robinson, head of Partnerships at IDVerse.

IDVerse claims its identity verification platform is highly accurate and capable of verifying users using selfie biometrics and ID document scans. The platform is backed by a database of over 16,000 ID documents across 142 languages and typesets, and operates autonomously without the need for human intervention.

“The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means IDVerse can write once and be readily available to banks globally that run on our platform,” says Martin Bailey, director of Innovation and Ecosystems at Temenos.

A German regulator recently endorsed IDVerse’s use of biometric facial age estimation, which can be used to restrict minors’ access to online gambling. This decision follows a Javelin Report that highlighted that 54 percent of households do not actively monitor their children’s online activities, leading to an increased risk of identity fraud exposure.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK Peers slam Ofcom refusal to require biometric age estimation for under-13s

Ofcom’s draft Children’s Safety Code of Practice will leave millions of young people exposed to online harms the legislation behind…

 

Physical documents still crucial amid slow transition to digital IDs: Regula study

A recent study commissioned by Regula has concluded that digital IDs are not yet poised to replace physical documents in…

 

Decentralized biometric system proposed for privacy in ICRC aid distribution

Wouter Lueks, faculty member at the CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security in Germany explained a proposed system for digital…

 

Privado ID to tackle global demand for decentralized digital identity software on its own

Privado ID, previously known as Polygon ID, has officially separated from Polygon Labs to address the increasing global need for…

 

CTO of Digidentity introduces the hybrid wallet at EIC 2024

Decentralized identity has had EIC 2024 buzzing – but Marcel Wendt, CTO of Dutch firm Digidentity, says let’s not get…

 

DTLab report outlines steps to ensure safe, secure digital services for citizens

When it comes to safe, seamless and secure access to digital services for citizens, it is important to think big,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events