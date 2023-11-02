Veriff, authID announce biometric identity verification platform updates

Two identity verification platform providers utilizing selfie biometrics have announced updates. Veriff announced updates to its fully automated ID verification platform, while authID announced the launch of Verified 3.8, the newest version of its IDV platform.

Veriff updates automated ID verification product

Veriff has made significant updates to its identification verification platform, which has the capacity to eliminate manual interventions with a fully automated verification process.

The updated platform now provides a faster validation response time, according to the announcement. It can now produce an output in five seconds and has a higher conversion rate for new customer onboarding and is a good fit for risk-tolerant businesses, the announcement claims. Veriff’s ID verification also includes face biometrics and passive liveness detection with assisted image capturing.

The platform also provides organizations with more in-depth insights about the session to inform onboarding decision making. The insights give a detailed account of what happened during the verification session, so customers can adjust their onboarding accordingly.

“This solution is ideal for businesses that require the fastest speed, highest conversion, and detailed session insights to provide their customers an extra layer of security,” says Veriff Senior VP Suvrat Joshi.

Veriff’s identity verification automation advancements improve both fully automated and hybrid versions of the product. Unlike the fully automated version, the hybrid version combines automation with trained verification specialists to add flexibility and improve fraud prevention and accuracy.

authID launches Verified 3.8

According to a company announcement, authID has launched Verified 3.8, it’s next generation ID verification platform. The platform prevents fraud and account takeover attacks.

The release of version 3.8 adds new layers of fraud detection for documents. The user interface for both document and selfie capture have also been updated. authID has also added self-service onboarding workflows. authID can process biometric identity verification in 700 milliseconds, roughly 5 to 10 faster than its best competition’s speed of 4 to 9 seconds, the release states.

Updates also improve the platform’s accuracy and speed, as well as increase first-pass success rates.

“The continued innovation of the authID next-generation identity platform delivers the fast, frictionless, and precise user identity authentication demanded by today’s digital ecosystem,” says authID CEO Rhon Daguro.

AuthID has also appointed Aris Green as senior staff engineer. Green has over 20 years of software development. His compensation package includes salary as well as the option to purchase 15,000 shares of common stock at $6.13 per share.

