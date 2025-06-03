Regula upgrades its top ID comparator to detect subtle signs of advanced forgery

Regula is upgrading its popular video spectral comparator to keep pace with the complexities of document examination.

The new modification Regula 4306M incorporates enhanced light sources and a high-resolution camera so that forensic experts can detect even the “most intricate protective elements,” according to the company.

The Regula 4306M includes some new light sources among its wide spectrum. There is a newly developed multifunctional coaxial light that enables the visualization of embossing, retroreflective security features and polycarbonate reliefs.

There’s enhanced Anti-Stokes visualization with long exposure to detect previously invisible luminescence details, which is crucial for examining advanced security elements. And there’s intensified diffused white light source to optimize the visualization of DID (diffractive identification) security elements and OVD (optical variable device) effects that change color or image depending on the angle of observation.

“Elements like microprinting, watermarks, and optically variable features are designed to be difficult to replicate, but nothing is impossible for fraudsters,” says Alex Lewanowicz, director of hardware engineering, Regula. “Without the right visualization techniques, even the most experienced experts may miss critical signs of forgery.”

The Regula 4306M provides 60x magnification and up to 18,900 ppi for document images with its custom-designed high-resolution built-in 8MP camera. It has 40-plus light sources covering even very rare document examination scenarios, according to Regula, and 100 percent LED-based illumination for precision lighting control.

It allows for 3D visualization for analyzing surface relief, intersecting strokes, and printing techniques. In addition, it possesses large-object examination capabilities, allowing experts to inspect not only identity documents and banknotes, but oversized objects as well.

The new Regula 4306M is controlled via Regula Forensic Studio operating software powered by Regula Document Reader SDK, which allows for the full automation of ID authenticity verification.

Article Topics

border security | document verification | forensics | Regula