Regula photospectral document scanner marks ‘conceptual shift’ in border control

As border control becomes an increasingly central political issue in North America and Europe, and border security agencies face staffing shortages, Latvia’s Regula is answering the need for robust, accurate document authentication with its Regula 88XX product line.

A release from the developer of forensic devices and identity verification tools notes a recent European Commission report highlighting gaps in the availability of certain specialized experts, notably advanced-level document officers (ALDOs), within the Schengen area’s standing corps.

It says its 88XX line marks a “conceptual shift in second-line border control operations.” The tools leverage high-resolution photospectral scanners to enable highly accurate and reliable remote document authentication – a quick, cost-efficient alternative to long-term recruitment and training efforts.

“We developed this solution specifically to meet the growing need for remote forensic capabilities,” says Regula Director of Hardware Engineering Alex Lewanowicz. “With the Regula 88XX, experts no longer need to be everywhere at once. They can access high-resolution images from any location in real time, enabling faster and more precise decisions. Moreover, this solution not only addresses staffing challenges but also elevates the overall security of border crossings by ensuring consistent and thorough document verification processes.”

The Regula 88XX line includes four different scanners. The most powerful of these is the Regula 88100, equipped with a 400-megapixel camera for images of up to 4380 ppi, allowing for detailed examination of identity and travel documents that captures security features such as microprinting, holograms and watermarks. It supports 16 types of light sources, including incident, oblique, coaxial, transmitted and high-intensity infrared in different spectral ranges.

Regula powers its hardware with a platform-based operating software that forms a “unified ecosystem for remote document verification.” Per the release, upon checking document features with any Regula 88XX device, a border control officer can send a link to all the obtained data to remote forensic experts from within the platform, to ensure that “even the most complex cases can be analyzed by top-tier professionals without needing to be physically present at checkpoints or transferring large data files.”

