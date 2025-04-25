Regula adds document liveness feature in recent SDK update

Regula says checks by Dynaprint, an innovative liveness feature added to a recent document reader SDK update, brings more robustness to the authentication of physical ID documents for remote onboarding.

The company said in a statement that the recent update makes it possible for its software to verify all security features on ID documents, bringing a higher level of protection to remote ID document checks.

Regular says the update comes at the right time as about 58 percent of businesses and organizations around the world face the problem of ID documents which are either fake or tampered with.

The firm explains the Dynaprint feature saying it is a dynamic security feature consisting of two different images printed with lenticular technology, which makes only one image on an ID card visible at a time, regardless of the angle of observation during verification.

It adds that before the update, Dynaprint checks were only possible physically with the use of special verification and authentication equipment. But now, it is possible to use it to check for ID tampering online using a smartphone.

Chief Technology Officer at Regular, Ihar Kliashchou, said the update is part of their commitment to raising the bar of reliable ID verification. “The addition of Dynaprint checks in our Regula Document Reader SDK is more than a technical upgrade—it’s a significant enhancement in verifying the physical presence of an ID. When dynamic features like this are validated in real time, it becomes nearly impossible for fraudsters to succeed with deepfakes or static document copies.”

Meanwhile, the company indicates that the recent update also renders possible the verification of 432 new ID document types, among which is the new Japanese biometric passport which was officially unveiled last month.

This, the company says, brings the total number of ID documents its software supports to more than 15,000. It also recently reviewed its capabilities for the verification of different ID documents in the Philippines.

Complexity of professional ID verification

Regular admits that ID document verification is a complex issue, especially professional IDs of a particular nature.

In an analysis, the company examines the complexities of verifying or authenticating dual-purpose ID cards such as armed forces ID cards, seafarer’s ID documents, crew member certificates and other professional IDs that confirm a person’s identity and validate their professional credentials.

In the piece, Regular states that authenticating these documents is challenges for several reasons which include limited verification tools which may not support their unique features, lack of standardization as some of these documents vary from country to country, as well as a high risk of fraud given their complexity.

Article Topics

document liveness | document verification | identity verification | Regula | SDK