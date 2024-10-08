Regula releases update to Face SDK with improved liveness detection

Latvia-based developer of forensic and identity verification tools Regula has announced the release of its latest Face SDK. A press release from the company lists features to be found in Regula Face SDK v. 6.3, and links to comprehensive technical notes.

“In this release, we introduce automatic cleanup for Liveness Assessment data and Identification Person data,” say the notes, which also highlight “a redesigned demo site with enhanced functionality.”

For liveness detection, the new version adds updated neural networks for passive and active liveness checks, and occlusion detection for photo capture and liveness checks, “providing instant on-device feedback for better selfie quality without needing to send data to the backend.”

Improved geolocation mechanics reduce energy consumption for mobile, and a new setting allows users to disable geolocation.

Various and sundry other improvements cover issues for both iOS and Android, as well as the Web Service API.

CacaoTech puts Face SDK into action in Ecuador

Regula recently published the results of commissioned research into deepfake audio and video attacks. Its findings say incidences of reported audio and video deepfake fraud have struck 49 percent of businesses in the past 12 months.

It’s all the more reason for companies to leverage tools like Face SDK – a theme Regula explores in a case study on CacaoTech, a technology consulting company in Ecuador. Engaged by a private severance fund to provide KYC identity verification and mobile signature capability. “Key objectives included mitigating the risk of identity theft or fraud, ensuring non-repudiation, and enhancing overall efficiency and compliance through digital solutions.”

CacaoTech selected Regul’s Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK for integration into their app, “to cover both document and biometric (facial) verification, making the process entirely digital, remote, and secure.”

The system uses a combo of document authentication and selfie verification to prove the company is dealing with the rightful ID holder. It came to fruition in eight weeks and has yielded positive results, including improved usability, higher efficiency and a 43 percent reduction in time and operational costs.

