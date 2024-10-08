FB pixel

Regula releases update to Face SDK with improved liveness detection

New functions include data retention and storage features, passive and active liveness
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Regula releases update to Face SDK with improved liveness detection
 

Latvia-based developer of forensic and identity verification tools Regula has announced the release of its latest Face SDK. A press release from the company lists features to be found in Regula Face SDK v. 6.3, and links to comprehensive technical notes.

“In this release, we introduce automatic cleanup for Liveness Assessment data and Identification Person data,” say the notes, which also highlight “a redesigned demo site with enhanced functionality.”

For liveness detection, the new version adds updated neural networks for passive and active liveness checks, and occlusion detection for photo capture and liveness checks, “providing instant on-device feedback for better selfie quality without needing to send data to the backend.”

Improved geolocation mechanics reduce energy consumption for mobile, and a new setting allows users to disable geolocation.

Various and sundry other improvements cover issues for both iOS and Android, as well as the Web Service API.

CacaoTech puts Face SDK into action in Ecuador

Regula recently published the results of commissioned research into deepfake audio and video attacks. Its findings say incidences of reported audio and video deepfake fraud have struck 49 percent of businesses in the past 12 months.

It’s all the more reason for companies to leverage tools like Face SDK – a theme Regula explores in a case study on CacaoTech, a technology consulting company in Ecuador. Engaged by a private severance fund to provide KYC identity verification and mobile signature capability. “Key objectives included mitigating the risk of identity theft or fraud, ensuring non-repudiation, and enhancing overall efficiency and compliance through digital solutions.”

CacaoTech selected Regul’s Document Reader SDK and Regula Face SDK for integration into their app, “to cover both document and biometric (facial) verification, making the process entirely digital, remote, and secure.”

The system uses a combo of document authentication and selfie verification to prove the company is dealing with the rightful ID holder. It came to fruition in eight weeks and has yielded positive results, including improved usability, higher efficiency and a 43 percent reduction in time and operational costs.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ChatGPT can recognize ‘facial identities,’ perform age estimation: research

The large language model (LLM) ChatGPT “recognizes facial identities and differentiates between two facial images with considerable accuracy,” according to…

 

NIST seeks input, awards contract to hone digital identity guidance

A U.S. government body is seeking feedback on how attribute validation services (AVS) should work as part of its broader…

 

Worldcoin pivots away from Europe amid tangle of GDPR problems

One thing about the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR): it is designed to protect citizens’ sensitive personal data. This…

 

Landscape of UK digital public services changing with shift in strategy

The UK government has convened a panel of tech experts to steer its digital strategy, with the aim of changing…

 

Ghana launches CitizenApp to facilitate access to digital govt services

On October 7 in Accra, Ghana’s Vice President and candidate of the ruling party for the December 7 presidential election,…

 

Nigeria incorporating contactless fingerprints for online passport renewal

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it will soon enter an era where the application process for renewing passports will…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events