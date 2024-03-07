Oz Forensics, Regula update liveness detection portfolios

Dubai-based Oz Forensics has made its face biometrics liveness detection software available for free on a trial basis. A release from the company says users who register for the trial license will gain access to 10,000 free transactions per year, plus useful technical articles. The trial offer is aimed at businesses including startups, universities, accelerators, charity and social projects, which Oz says can benefit from a test run of its facial recognition and authentication tools.

“At Oz Forensics, we are committed to fostering a secure digital ecosystem,” says Artem Gerasimov, CEO of Oz Forensics. “Through these trial offers, we aim to empower organizations, irrespective of their size or field, to protect themselves against identity fraud. We believe in enabling all entities to bolster their biometric security, thereby contributing to a safer digital world.”

Oz Liveness is available to trial in two versions. Its cloud-based tool, applicable for remote user authentication, provides real-time liveness detection for face biometrics-based identity verification in 2-3 seconds. Oz also offers an on-device version that works offline, on a wide range of devices. The company says the device-based software is best for scenarios in which secure on-premises data storage is the priority.

Per the release, Oz Liveness has been confirmed compliant with ISO 30107 in independent testing, and has 100 percent accuracy in detecting deepfakes and spoofing attacks. Interested parties can register for the free trial license on Oz Forensics’ website.

Regula adds document liveness, dynamic security features to SDK

Latvia-headquartered Regula has released an update for its Regula Document Reader SDK, which includes enhanced document liveness detection features. A company release says improved neural networks have improved speed and enabled the mobile authentication tool to check dynamic security features that typically require on-site verification, to ensure the physicality of documents being presented. These include checks for Optically Variable Ink (OVI), lenticular images, and holograms.

Ihar Kliashchou, CTO of Regula, says “by ensuring that a real document is being presented during onboarding, you can significantly enhance the verification process to prove that it is genuine and not a counterfeit or digital replica. That’s why we never stop researching and improving the functionality of Regula’s Document Reader SDK.”

