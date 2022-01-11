Oz Forensics aces Level 2 biometric presentation attack detection test by iBeta

Oz Forensics’ face biometrics software has passed independent Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection, blocking all attempted attacks.

The test was performed by iBeta Quality Assurance based on the ISO 30107-3 Level 2 PAD standard, which evaluates effectiveness against more sophisticated biometric spoofs.

One bona fide subject was presented in alternation with 3 attempted spoofs until 150 attacks and 50 legitimate attempts were made from five species of spoofs, from each of five species of spoofs, for 1,000 in total. None of the presentation attack attempts were successful.

Attack species included latex masks, silicone masks, CrazyTalk animation software, 2D photos with transparency, and 3D curved photos.

The technology was found to meet the Level 2 standard on both an iPhone 6S and Galaxy S7, according to the confirmation letter from iBeta.

“Oz Liveness technology allows end users to verify their identity within one second and without any unnecessary actions, which enables our customers to onboard up to 200% more consumers remotely,” states Artem Gerasimov, CEO of Oz Forensics.

Oz Forensics says its PAD technology is ‘self-teaching,’ and that the latest test results represent clear evidence of its effectiveness and performance meeting the industry’s most rigorous standards.

“Based on our customers’ feedback, Oz Forensics software hasn’t missed any real biometric attack,” Gerasimov adds.

The company’s biometric PAD technology was selected by Freedom Finance Bank to secure its online financial services access last October.

