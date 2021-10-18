Oz Forensics selected by Freedom Finance Bank for biometric presentation attack detection

Liveness detection technology from Oz Forensics has been adopted by Freedom Finance Bank to secure its system from biometric presentation attacks as it provides clients with access to online financial services in just one second, according to a company announcement.

Oz Liveness is 99.99 percent accurate at biometric presentation attack detection (PAD), the company says, and is offered with both passive and active user engagement modes. For active liveness detection, a single second of video is sufficient, Oz Forensics specifies.

“Freedom Finance Bank offers a wide range of services to its clients. We always focus on innovation and implement advanced solutions that allow us to automate processes, remove risks and offer new services to our clients, wherever they are,” says Aidos Zhumagulov, advisor to the Board of Directors of Freedom Finance Bank. “Fast remote access to online services and customer safety are important criteria for our business relationships with a customer. Oz Forensics’ solution was chosen precisely according to these criteria.”

“Oz Liveness provides secure remote identification of more than 20 million people from Singapore to the Persian Gulf for financial institutions,” says Artem Gerasimov, founder and CEO of Oz Forensics. “Oz Liveness has been tested on the ISO 30107-3 standard for preventing biometric attacks in the iBeta laboratory certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technologies (NIST). We provide the most reliable biometric solutions to protect the clients of the Freedom Finance Bank group of companies.”

More than 30,000 Freedom Finance clients have been verified using Oz Liveness within the past three months, according to the announcement.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | financial services | identity verification | Oz Forensics | presentation attack detection | secure transactions