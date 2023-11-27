Oz Forensics wants to detect deepfakes using your phone

Deepfake fraud prevention company Oz Forensics will use smartphones to perform liveness detection, helping distinguish between genuine users and spoofing attempts during authentication. Its Hybrid Oz Liveness Detection product is now available for integration into mobile applications.

The liveness detection feature will merge the processing power of smartphones to perform media analysis with analysis from AI models on remote servers. The company says that the integration will help businesses make liveness detection quicker while reducing online traffic and putting less workload on servers.

“With the introduction of Hybrid Liveness Detection, we are setting a new standard for mobile authentication,” says Artem Gerasimov, CEO at Oz Forensics. “This hybrid approach not only enhances the user experience but also reinforces the security of our solutions in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Oz Forensics recently introduced a case study of its work with Armenian digital bank Evocabank, showing that the rate of biometric fraud cases last year was 0.5 percent. None of the biometric attacks bypassed the system.

The company, based in Dubai and Almaty, Kazakhstan, is collaborating with several Kazakhstani banks, as well as US-based AI company Mototech, Chilean biometrics firm RobleLabs and Spanish digital identity company Bewor Tech.

