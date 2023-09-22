Oz Forensics adds front-end customization features to biometric Web SDK

Oz Forensics has enhanced its Web SDK for face biometrics and liveness detection to allow customers to customize their customer interfaces.

The new Web SDK 1.0.1 provides a dynamic message capability to provide additional assurance against scams. The feature can be activated during a video recording to display a message to users, such as who they are applying for a loan from. This can increase their confidence in the legitimacy of the transaction, while deterring fraud attacks, Oz Forensics suggests.

The visual customization features also enable businesses to match their brand identity and preferences in the user interface. Font, background color, button appearance and toolbar settings can all be adjusted, and customized setting exported to ensure brand consistency across multiple instances.

“At Oz Forensics, we are committed to stay at the forefront of biometric security technology,” comments Artem Gerasimov, CEO of Oz Forensics. “The enhancements to our Web SDK interface reflect our dedication to providing businesses with not only advanced security features but also the tools to create a user experience that resonates with their brand identity.”

Oz Forensics’ face biometrics and liveness detection have been integrated by Bewor Tech to address the European digital identity market.

