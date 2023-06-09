Oz Forensics strikes up new European partnership with Bewor Tech

Oz Forensics, specializing in biometric and deepfake fraud, will provide its technology to Spanish digital identity solutions provider Bewor Tech, operating throughout Europe.

Bewor Tech plans to use the company’s products, Oz Liveness used for liveness detection, and Oz Biometry, the face recognition module which, according to the company, achieved one of the best test results in accuracy on the LFW dataset in the University of Massachusetts tests in 2020.

Oz Forensics is based in Dubai and Almaty, Kazakhstan. Last year, the company helped Kazakhstan-based Eurasian Bank onboard over 1 million clients alongside expanding to South America after partnering with Mototech. In February, the firm launched a Reseller Partner Program, allowing businesses to sell its liveness with other biometrics and IT products.

Bewor Tech has offices in Madrid and Granada and operates Know Your Customer (KYC) and digital signature solution Rubicae. The company’s co-founder Vicente Serrano praised the speed and accuracy of Oz Forensics’ liveness detection.

“We are proud to have been able to provide our top-notch biometric solutions, including Oz Liveness, to Bewor Tech,” says Oz Forensics CEO Artem Gerasimov. “Our solutions are designed to meet the most stringent security requirements, and we are proud to help Bewor Tech to enhance their identity verification and security processes.”

