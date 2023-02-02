Oz Forensics pitches liveness detection to the channel with reseller program launch

Oz Forensics is offering its biometric liveness detection capability to prospective partners to enable them to take regional leadership in processes like KYC checks through its new Reseller Partner Program.

Participating businesses can upsell Oz Forensics’ liveness with any biometric solution or cross-sell it with other IT products, and benefit from technology and implementation expertise from Oz’ experts, according to the announcement.

The company’s liveness detection has been confirmed compliance with ISO/IEC 30107-5 in independent Level 2 testing by iBeta.

“Oz Forensics’ Reseller Program is an exciting opportunity for businesses to become a part of the growing biometric security industry,” says Oz Forensics CEO Artem Gerasimov. “With the increasing need for secure and reliable identity verification methods, liveness detection technology has become an essential tool for organizations across a wide range of industries, from financial services to healthcare and government.

“Through the Reseller Program, partners can offer their clients a cutting-edge solution that can help combat biometric fraud while also providing a convenient and user-friendly customer journey. The technology uses sophisticated algorithms to detect signs of life, such as facial movements and blinking, to confirm that the person being verified is actually present, rather than a photograph or a recording.”

Gerasimov says the program gives reseller partners ongoing support, training and marketing materials, along with access to sales and technical resources.

Partners get margins based on their annual performance, deal registration and protection, marketing support, partner management, pre-sales support and other criteria.

The reseller program follows the launch of a partner program for developers by Oz Forensics last September.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | Oz Forensics | partner program | reseller | VAR