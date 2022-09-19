Oz Forensics launches partner program to ease biometric liveness adoption by businesses

Oz Forensics has launched a partnership program to give businesses easy access to biometric technologies that can help them quickly grow.

The key benefits to partners include the use of Oz Forensics’ liveness detection, which is based on deep machine learning and used in more than 500,000 identity checks per day in a variety of use cases to prevent biometric fraud.

Oz’ liveness technology is confirmed for compliance to the ISO 30107-5 presentation attack detection standard Level 2 in testing by iBeta.

Technology Alliance Community participants also get quick integration with a ready-to-use demo stand and developers’ sandbox, flexible branding and customization, and fast access to technical and sales documentation and support, the announcement says.

“The world is a challenging and evolving environment,” explains Artem Gerasimov, CEO of Oz Forensics. “Biometrics frauds are increasing daily, and we wanted to create a safe space where companies can easily integrate Liveness technologies into their business. The partnership program allows us to work closely with the tech community and speed up biometric digitalization. This program will offer from one side our ready-to-use Liveness technologies to all the companies that want to step forward into the future, and from the other side a trustworthy partner like Oz Forensics that already works in the major financial and tech sector across the world.”

The new program follows the opening of a new head office for Oz Forensics in Dubai, announced in May.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | fraud prevention | Oz Forensics | partner program | presentation attack detection | VAR