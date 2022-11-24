Oz Forensics expands biometrics market presence in South America with Mototech partnership

US-based biometrics expert Oz Forensics has joined forces with technology partner Mototech to expand its market presence in South America.

Following the beginning of the collaboration, Oz Forensics services will be added to the Mototech offer, making them available to clients in different countries in the region.

These will include biometrics, as well as off and on-device liveness detection capabilities to tackle fraud and presentation attacks.

“We have already announced this year the intention to move in the LATAM market, and this represents a concrete step further in our business,” says Artem Gerasimov, CEO of Oz Forensics.

According to the CEO, biometric fraud prevention and identification are one of the main elements of the company’s strategy. All their systems are reportedly ISO and IBETA NIST level 1 and 2-certified and can quickly and precisely distinguish a fake from a real person.

“This is a great addition to the services already provided by Mototech to its clients,” concludes Gerasimov.

Pablo A. Abdian, CEO of Mototech, echoes Gerasimov’s words, adding that he sees significant value in implementing the solutions in the Latin American market.

“We deliver certified biometric solutions, high-level technical support and deep tech expertise together with Oz Forensics to help our clients to take max value from the products,” Abdian adds.

Moving forward, the companies say they will work toward increasing the level of integration between their biometric technologies with additional facial recognition services to further reduce fraud.

Oz Forensics will discuss the Mototech partnership in more detail in a free webinar (in Spanish) on 14 December.

It comes a couple of months after the company launched a new partner program to facilitate biometric liveness adoption by businesses.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | Latin America | Mototech | Oz Forensics | partner program | VAR