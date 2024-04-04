Regula adds passive liveness detection to updated Face SDK

Regula has updated its Face SDK by incorporating improved mechanisms to combat a wider variety of spoofing attempts. In a press release, the Latvia-based firm says Regula’s platform is now capable of detecting even the most sophisticated biometric fraud, including presentation and injection attacks. The latter marks a significant update in Regula’s fraud prevention capabilities, reflecting the needs presented by an evolving fraud landscape.

Its Face SDK technology now boasts a 99 percent rate in detecting and blocking presentation attacks originating from electronic devices. It says fraudsters are now aware of liveness detection measures and can subvert safeguards by inserting altered biometric data directly into the process of identity verification (IDV).

The upgrade to Regula Face SDK introduces passive liveness technology, which uses neural networks trained on a diverse dataset to verify the genuine presence of an individual without any active participation from users, aside from taking a selfie for biometric comparison. The system uses an advanced image capture module to assess image quality in real time, followed by an instant passive liveness check, resulting in streamlined biometric IDV and onboarding processes.

“Remote onboarding is our new reality,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula. “More risky for organizations and definitely more preferable for users, it is about finding the perfect balance between security and convenience. The passive liveness feature is a delicate solution to this equation. It’s a very accessible single step for the user, improving user experience and elevating conversion rates.”

Kliashchou says passive authentication still ensures a high level of trustworthiness in the IDV process. Besides which, it is optional: “for those who need ultimate security during onboarding or user verification,” Kliashchou says, “there is still the option of choosing active liveness, a more user-involving and robust technology for proving liveness.”

The updated Regula Face SDK supports face matching on mobile devices, without transmitting data to a server, so that even if a smartphone is offline, it is still possible to do on-site comparison of a photo from a document with a selfie.

