FB pixel

Regula adds passive liveness detection to updated Face SDK

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
Regula adds passive liveness detection to updated Face SDK
 

Regula has updated its Face SDK by incorporating improved mechanisms to combat a wider variety of spoofing attempts. In a press release, the Latvia-based firm says Regula’s platform is now capable of detecting even the most sophisticated biometric fraud, including presentation and injection attacks. The latter marks a significant update in Regula’s fraud prevention capabilities, reflecting the needs presented by an evolving fraud landscape.

Its Face SDK technology now boasts a 99 percent rate in detecting and blocking presentation attacks originating from electronic devices. It says fraudsters are now aware of liveness detection measures and can subvert safeguards by inserting altered biometric data directly into the process of identity verification (IDV).

The upgrade to Regula Face SDK introduces passive liveness technology, which uses neural networks trained on a diverse dataset to verify the genuine presence of an individual without any active participation from users, aside from taking a selfie for biometric comparison. The system uses an advanced image capture module to assess image quality in real time, followed by an instant passive liveness check, resulting in streamlined biometric IDV and onboarding processes.

“Remote onboarding is our new reality,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula. “More risky for organizations and definitely more preferable for users, it is about finding the perfect balance between security and convenience. The passive liveness feature is a delicate solution to this equation. It’s a very accessible single step for the user, improving user experience and elevating conversion rates.”

Kliashchou says passive authentication still ensures a high level of trustworthiness in the IDV process. Besides which, it is optional: “for those who need ultimate security during onboarding or user verification,” Kliashchou says, “there is still the option of choosing active liveness, a more user-involving and robust technology for proving liveness.”

The updated Regula Face SDK supports face matching on mobile devices, without transmitting data to a server, so that even if a smartphone is offline, it is still possible to do on-site comparison of a photo from a document with a selfie.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Multi-layered and biometric IDV can prevent pervasive rental fraud: report

Six out of ten property managers said they faced rental fraud in the past two years, according to research from…

 

GSI Technology rolls out servers for facial recognition and re-identification

GSI Technology has released Leda-E and Leda-S for the processing of huge datasets and high-performance computation in areas like facial…

 

Vein biometric authentication picks up steam for hospital, pharmacy use

moforia’s finger vein biometrics will secure Pers Japan drawers in hospitals throughout Tokyo, while nVIAsoft will use its Verihand biometrics…

 

US law proposed for DHS to make a plan for integrating AI into border control

Proposed bipartisan legislation would “address capability gaps” at border crossings by requiring the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to develop…

 

Telecom body calls for SSI adoption to cut SIM swap attacks

Self-sovereign identity (SSI) has long been an aspiration for many people working on digital identity and access to online services….

 

Hailo’s $120M series C to fuel development for biometric applications

Chipmaker Hailo has successfully concluded a $120 million series C financing round to support the growing importance of its AI…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events