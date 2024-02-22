HyperVerge’s passive liveness detection attains next-level standard compliance

A release says that HyperVerge has obtained ISO 30107-1/30107-3 Level 2 compliance certification for its passive biometric liveness detection technology with zero percent FAR (False Acceptance Rate) and zero percent FRR (False Rejection Rate).

Level 2 compliance certification requires passing the Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) test to identify attempts to trick facial recognition-based systems with advanced spoofs and forgeries such as 3D masks and other more discrete impersonation artifacts. HyperVerge’s single-image passive liveness algorithm detects if a selfie is presenting a real person, without the need for the person to make gestures.

The Silicon Valley-based company says that the certification, which comes from a biometrics testing laboratory accredited by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), places it among a limited list of identity providers to achieve ISO 30107-1/30107-3 Level 2 compliance. The announcement does not specify the name of the lab; however, iBeta Quality Assurance conducted the previous round of ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD liveness testing for HyperVerge, in 2021.

According to Kedar Kulkarni, CEO of HyperVerge, the company’s biometric platform offers the best conversion rates for end-to-end user onboarding while minimizing fraud and maintaining compliance. “Our digital identity suite, combining liveness detection and compliance features, can prevent impersonation attacks and identify non-compliant images, like closed eyes or blurry photos, right from the start,” Kulkarni says. “This helps avoid extra work in later stages.”

Vignesh Krishnakumar, the company’s CTO, says that while fraud may evolve over time, the available arsenal of standardized and certified fraud detection and identity verification tools is also growing, and for HyperVerge now includes “anti-injection and anomaly detection algorithms that stop camera injections right at the source.”

Over the last three years, HyperVerge says its AI has logged more than 850 million liveness checks, posting over 99.9 percent accuracy. The firm offers end-to-end onboarding, including KYC and AML, for industries including insurance, lending, gaming, logistics, banking and fintech.

