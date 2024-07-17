Youverse upgrades liveness detection, achieves 100% success rate in iBeta test

Youverse has announced a fourfold improvement in its liveness detection capabilities. The company boasts that the update aims to upgrade the liveness detection software to differentiate between real human users and digital impersonation attempts.

Youverse says it uses algorithms capable of passively analyzing facial features to confirm the presence of a real user’s identity in real-time, in a bid to reduce the likelihood of false acceptances of fraudulent biometric data.

“This significant increase in liveness performance is a testament to Youverse’s relentless pursuit of excellence in biometric security,” says Miguel Lourenço, co-founder and chief product officer at Youverse.

“These enhancements improve upon the Level 1 algorithm recently certified by iBeta Testing Lab, resulting from continuous research, development, and rigorous testing. Improved machine learning models, enriched datasets, and more sophisticated analytical techniques have all contributed to this significant performance boost.”

iBeta Quality Assurance recently conducted presentation attack detection (PAD) testing on Youverse’s Youverse SDK v1.2 and its backend cloud component YouFacev3. The testing adhered to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standards and took place on a Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with Android 13 and an Apple iPhone 12 with iOS 17.4.1.

The testing focused on passive liveness detection with participants who provided biometric samples, including photos and videos. iBeta used various methods to create fake biometric artifacts for the tests.

During the testing, iBeta conducted a total of 1,800 attacks (900 per device) and found that the Youverse SDK v1.2 application successfully detected all fake attempts, yielding an attack presentation classification error rate (APCER) of 0 percent.

The results affirm the robustness of Youverse’s biometric security measures against basic spoofing techniques, ensuring reliable user authentication on both tested devices.

Earlier this year, Youverse launched a passwordless authentication platform based on a zero-knowledge approach.

Article Topics

biometric liveness detection | biometrics | face biometrics | iBeta | passive facial liveness | presentation attack detection | Youverify