OCR Labs, HyperVerge, NEC each recognized for biometrics reliability

OCR Labs says it is the first private Australian company to be accredited to the country’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF), confirming its biometrics and digital identity services for private sector applications meet the government’s standards for privacy protections, security, risk management and technical integrity.

The accreditation was announced by Australia’s Minister for Employment, Workforce, Skills, Small and Family Business, Stuart Robert.

OCR Labs will now undergo annual assessments to maintain its accreditation. The company’s automated remote identity verification and fraud protection service can be used to complete interactions with banks, financial and telecommunications companies without visiting branches or producing multiple ID credentials.

“Digital Identity underpins the Government’s Digital Economy Strategy that will allow Australian businesses like OCR Labs, and in particular small business, to capitalise on the opportunities that digital technologies are creating, enabling them to grow and create jobs as part of Australia’s economic recovery,” comments Robert.

HyperVerge liveness detection passes iBeta test, biometric accuracy confirmed by NIST

HyperVerge has passed testing by iBeta confirming its conformance to the ISO/IEC 30107-3 standard for biometric presentation attack detection (PAD).

The company says is one of only three in the world to be found compliant to the biometric liveness standard with a single-image solution, with its HyperVerge Onboard and HyperVerge Liveness products passing the test.

Meanwhile in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) for 1:1 algorithms, HyperVerge has cracked the top 15 percent of 331 submitted algorithms for biometric accuracy, according to the announcement. The Hyperverge-002 algorithm ranked between 21st and 58th across all six categories in the August 2 update.

“We are extremely delighted to have been recognized on globally accepted standards for Face-Match and Liveness detection technologies,” states HyperVerge CTO Vignesh Krishnakumar. “This further strengthens HyperVerge’s position as the preferred partner for AI-enabled onboarding and identity verification use-cases across the world. This is aligned with our mission to make KYC and identity verification processes seamless, completely automated, and fraud-proof while being fully compliant.”

NEC tops two categories for biometric accuracy in NIST report

NEC is touting its first place rankings in the NIST FRVT for biometric accuracy in the mugshot identification and border security identification categories.

The 1:N results published by NIST on August 5 show the NEC-004 algorithm had a false negative identification rate (FNIR) of 0.0022 for mugshots and 0.0345 for border photos at a false positive identification rate (FPIR) of 0.003.

The mugshot and border categories are the most important for many NEC customers, the company says, as its biometric technology is utilized in law enforcement, immigration, border security, and access control for aviation and military installations.

The company notes it has consistently placed among the leaders for biometric accuracy in NIST benchmarks, an achievement attributed in the announcement to NEC’s investment in research and focus on customer needs.

