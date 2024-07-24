FB pixel

NEC to lead major upgrade to New Zealand’s biometric capabilities

Datacom, Argonaut provide support for $35 million overhaul of biometric systems
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Government Services
NEC to lead major upgrade to New Zealand’s biometric capabilities
 

A massive upgrade of New Zealand’s biometric capabilities with an estimated cost of $35 million (1US$20.7M) did not require Cabinet approvals, according to officials from Immigration New Zealand (INZ). Radio New Zealand reports that the so-called Biometric Capability Upgrade (BCU), which will house and match travelers’ biometric information, is intended to improve efficiency and prevent fraud.

INZ risk and border general manager Michael Alp says “a variety of vendors are currently involved in the BCU. Once the new system goes live, NEC will be the lead vendor and Datacom will provide system support services. Argonaut is the lead vendor for SRTP, with Datacom providing system support services.” SRPT, a Secure Real Time Platform, allows the sharing of data with other countries, including the Migration 5 (M5) nations – Australia, the UK, the U.S. and Canada.

The system will offer improved photograph-matching to expedite identity verification for tourists, migrants and refugees. “When completed, the BCU will also provide additional capability in matching images and improve efficiency. This means that applications will be able to progress through the identity stage of processing faster,” says Alp.

INZ says the biometrics upgrade did not require Cabinet-level reports and approval since its “whole of life costs” came in at under the $35 million threshold. An increase in visa and immigration fees and levies will fund the project.

Addressing concerns about data privacy and lack of transparency and oversight in handling biometrics – particularly in the case of refugees – Alp says “there are rules on how the information is handled. Refugee protection officers use a discretionary power, under the Act, that requires claimants to provide biometric information for the purposes of determining refugee and protection status. A person may also decline to provide biometric information if they have a concern and provide an explanation for their refusal.”

Privacy Commissioner Michael Webster has recommended establishing a formal code of practice for biometrics.

The BCU is scheduled to go live in October, pending tests. While New Zealand hopes it will shift its biometrics program into a higher gear, uptake is an issue: a project that makes face biometrics available to public institutions and select private organizations has had zero uptake among government agencies since it was deployed in 2020.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Palm vein biometrics deployed for payments at Paris grocery store

A Carrefour Market in Paris is implementing palm vein biometrics for payment in partnership with Mastercard’s Biometric Checkout Program Ingenico,…

 

New biometric integration for authID with financial compliance firm FinClusive

Biometric identity verification services from authID are being integrated into the suite of financial crimes compliance (FCC) and digital identity…

 

AI generated deepfake fraud drives public appetite for biometrics: FIDO Alliance

A truly honest accounting of life’s constants would add, to death and taxes, the ongoing scourge of fraud. Deepfakes created…

 

Biometric video injection attacks getting easier; ID R&D helps devs mitigate

Through the use of generative AI and open-source tools, hackers are gaining the ability to easily create deepfakes and voice…

 

Innov8tif patents document authenticity check method to boost IDV security

Smartphones play a central role in remote identity verification (IDV), enabling a host of advanced functionalities that compliment biometrics, including…

 

Controversial US privacy bill rewritten again, but path still unclear

The already controversial American Privacy Rights Act of 2024 (APRA), which was originally introduced in April by U.S. Senate Commerce…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events