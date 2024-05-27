FB pixel

2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo will feature NEC biometric payment and access technology

1,000 payment terminals to be installed throughout Expo site
| Abhishek Jadhav
The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo in Japan will feature a comprehensive facial recognition system developed by NEC for cashless payments and visitor access management.

According to the announcement, visitors will be able to make payments at shops and restaurants using facial recognition technology. The system is anticipated to utilize approximately 1,000 payment terminals that will be installed throughout the Expo site.

Users will be required to register on mobile applications by providing their facial images and linking them to their preferred payment methods, such as credit cards or the Myaku-pe! electronic money service available through the Expo 2025 Digital Wallet app.

In addition to contactless payments, the implementation aims to mitigate identity fraud through the deployment of facial recognition technology at entrance points. Specifically, facial recognition systems will be integrated at 51 admission gates across the entrances.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, this will be the largest deployment of facial recognition in Japan for in-store payments and entrance authentication.

