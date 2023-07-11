Manufacturer deploys NEC face biometrics for employee parking in Vietnam

Japanese manufacturer Yazaki is set to use face biometrics from NEC Vietnam to enhance the employee parking experience at one of its factories.

The new solution was delivered in partnership with Alsok, otherwise known as Sohgo Security Services, a company based in Tokyo, Japan, which provides a range of security solutions.

The factory in Vietnam, named Yazaki Haiphong, employs over 3,000 workers, the majority of which commute to work daily on their motorbikes.

These employees usually faced long queues when they arrived at the factory, and the company had previously employed eight security guards to manually verify the ID cards and license plates of all the bikes before issuing the riders with a paper ticket.

Upon exit, the employees would return their parking tickets to the guards according to a case study posted on Yazaki’s website.

With the new biometric system installed, when an employee rides to the automated gate, they present their ID card to the scanner, while the facial recognition camera scans their face and matches it to the ID in Yazaki’s database.

At the same time, another AI-assisted camera scans the vehicle’s license plate and checks it against the company’s record of authorized vehicles.

According to a video posted by the company, this matching of number plates and facial scans effectively reduces the theft of these motorbikes, giving employees “peace of mind.”

According to the companies it takes only “seconds” for the authentication process to finalize.

NEC, which has also provided its biometric technology to digitize “smart factories,” has struck numerous new deals with customers for its face biometrics during 2023.

In a comparable security-focused implementation, several airports in Nigeria, in Abuja, and Lagos are set to implement the NEC technology to help clamp down on illegal activity and shore up security.

Customers of Japan’s Seven Bank will from June onwards be able to make deposits and withdrawals using facial recognition at over 20,000 ATMs in convenience stores across the country.

Article Topics

biometrics | facial recognition | identity verification | NEC | NEC Vietnam | NeoFace | Vietnam