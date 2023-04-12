Regula gives its face biometrics SDK another polish

An updated software development kit for ID verifier Regula has been released. Executives claim the new SDK’s biometric verification is more accurate and can be navigated by users with “zero friction.”

Face SDK is a framework for face-matching, facial recognition and liveness detection. The company said in February 2022 that it had upgraded the Face SDK to add browser interoperability to the older mobile-only version.

Face liveness has been upgraded again, this time so that each session is unique, making it more difficult for malcontents to reuse parameters to commit fraud. Company executives say the result is an enrolment process that is more accurate without defining that improvement.

Liveness checks, according to Regula, are completed in under a second and protect against tactics including screen replay, masks and printed photo.

The company added face image quality assessment, a feature that “instantly” validates digital photos against standards that can include those created internal to a buyer. External protocols supported include ICAO and SIO/IEC 19794-5:2011.

The assessment can eliminate the need for manual image review.

The SDK’s upgrade, the company says, can evaluate facial attributes to determine the status of a person’s eyes, their expression (neutral or otherwise) and the accoutrements they have on and around their face.

“With these new features,” says Regula’s chief technology officer Ihar Kliashchou, “Face SDK offers a comprehensive approach to biometric verification for a broader variety of tasks” including remote client onboarding, KYC checks and access or border control.

Regula also recently updated its Document Reader SDK.

