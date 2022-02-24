Regula upgrades biometric liveness detection, announces ID document milestone

Identity verification company Regula has upgraded its Face software development kit (SDK) library designed to provide biometric verification via a Web Service.

The new update brings the company’s biometric liveness checks technology from mobile-only to web browsers.

According to the company, the new technology works in conjunction with the mobile version and can be easily embedded into any site to allow liveness detection, face matching, and face recognition checks.

From a technical standpoint, the novel Regula Face SDK is available on most browsers. The company also confirmed “biometric verification will be smooth and accurate even on previous versions of browsers because not all users update browsers on their devices as soon as the update comes out.”

Additionally, the firm said integration across mobile and web is now available, with iOS, Android, and cross-platform frameworks supported for mobile components, and Linux, Windows, and Docker packages available for service distribution.

Regula reaches 10,000 unique ID document templates milestone

The company announced it released a database that includes over 10,000 unique ID document templates.

Following the achievement, Regula claimed its comprehensive template database can now validate “nearly any type of identity document from any part of the world.”

The database includes biometric and non-biometric passports and driving licenses, but also marine licenses, refugee cards, and voter cards, from 248 countries and territories, and supports 138 languages.

The firm said old templates are constantly updated and new templates are added on a daily basis, with the overall count for 2021 being around 1,140.

“The synergy of our in-house forensics laboratory, document database experts, together with proprietary OCR, AI, machine learning, and other technologies worked extremely well,” comments Regula CTO Ihar Kliaschou. “Every new identity document template in the database advances our AI, making Regula identity verification solutions faster and more precise.”

Article Topics

AI | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | document verification | face biometrics | identity document | identity verification | Regula | SDK