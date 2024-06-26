Mexican state forensic document lab choses Regula ID scanning device

The Department of Questioned Documents, a forensic institution at the state level in Tabasco, Mexico, has integrated the Regula 4308 video spectral comparator for document authentication, ink analysis, and handwriting examination. Padron Primo, Regula distributor in Mexico, demonstrated the identity document analysis equipment to the department.

Previously, the department relied on a device with limited capabilities in white, ultraviolet, and infrared light modules, as well as camera functionalities. The Department of Questioned Documents has noticed the growing complexity of counterfeit items, especially in state-issued travel documents, securities, and banknotes, that has demanded more advanced hardware.

The Regula 4308 video spectral comparator addresses these requirements, featuring multiple light sources across different wavelengths, over 20 camera filters, up to 320x magnification, and more. The department claims that the document analysis device has enabled it to double its examination capacity.

“The technologies implemented in the Regula 4308 allow us to carry out on average about 80 advanced examinations of documents, in comparison with 40 examinations carried out with the device we used before,” says Aime Isabel Hernandez Bartolo, technical leader at the Department of Questioned Documents.

To reduce the time required for routine tasks and the examination of multiple documents of the same type, the Regula 4308 can create examination scripts. These scripts allow the department to program specific steps, such as changing zoom levels and light sources, which can then be executed automatically, the company says.

“With their support, we have successfully integrated the video spectral comparator Regula 4308 into the document examination workflow. Supplying the leading institution in document forensic examination in Mexico with our precision-engineered forensic devices is a significant milestone for us,” says Arif Mamedov, chief executive officer at Regula Forensics, Inc.

Regula offers a comparable document examination device, the 4308S video spectral comparator, with similar specifications but a wide range of optional accessories including a 3D visualizer, tilting stage, thermostage, polarizer, and more. Last year, the University of New Haven in Connecticut, U.S. selected this spectral comparator to train new criminologists.

