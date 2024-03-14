Regula rolls out upgraded ID document scanner for border security

Regula, the Latvia-based biometric identity verification and forensics research firm, has released an upgrade to its forensic-level document scanning capabilities with the Regula 4205D. A press release from the company says the 4205D is equipped with 13 light sources and can perform up to 30x magnification, uncovering details such as microprinting applied with UV and IR fluorescent inks, which were previously only decodable in a professional lab setting.

The company says increasing migration flows caused by global disruption have pushed the need for more efficient and effective document verification processes to facilitate ID processing at border control points. Per the release, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reports that the migrant flow rose from 153 million in 1995 to 281 million in 2022.

“Border control authorities are definitely at the forefront of fighting identity document fraud, because it’s usually where the most sophisticated document forgeries appear,” says Alex Lewanowicz, director of hardware engineering at Regula. “We know how crucial it is to stop fraud at the entry point before it does any significant damage.”

The Regula 4205D provides thorough examination of security features, from the document substrate (watermarks, security fibers and threads) to special inks. Automated data retrieval from MRZs, RFID chips, and barcodes improves accuracy and efficiency. Processing speed is improved with an 11th-generation Intel N5105 processor and 8 GB of RAM. It offers plug-and-play usability and HDMI connectivity for mobile training, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen interface. It also offers optional integration with Regula Information Reference Systems (IRS) for access to a database of international document images and security features.

Lewanowicz says the Regula 4205D’s new features will contribute significantly to fighting document fraud and illegal migration. “Our commitment to in-house production, LED technology, and minimal mechanical parts, alongside our proprietary software development, guarantees the reliability and sustained performance of the 4205D,” he says.

