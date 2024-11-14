Regula aviation partner avoids fines with faster ID document validation

A mobile app for online flight check-ins utilizing Regula’s ID document scanning technology has sped up document verification for passengers while preventing fines for allowing inadmissible passengers to board an aircraft.

The results of the implementation were shared in a case study by Regula. Document verification takes place within three seconds, and has led to a reduction in fines, it shows.

Fines associated with identity fraud are a significant cost burden for aviation businesses, according to Regula’s 2023 “State of Identity Verification” report, many of them for allowing inadmissible passengers. These fines are known in the aviation industry as INAD, and can apply to both unintentional issues like expired travel documents and deliberate attempts to commit identity fraud.

Swissport subsidiary Checkport Switzerland launched the MatchBox app in April to help ensure that passenger have all necessary passports, visas and any other documents, and that they are all valid and genuine. It does so with the help of the Regula Document Reader SDK.

Since April, the app has been used to check almost 1.5 million travel documents, with 86 percent successfully verified in fully automated mode, according to Regula.

Passengers checking in with the MatchBox app scan their ID document with their smartphone camera, and Regula’s technology recognizes its type and reads data from all areas, including machine-readable zones (MRZs) and RFID chips. The software verifies the authenticity of the document and the data it contains, and performs a document liveness check to make sure it is in the physical possession of the user.

Regula rolled out passive liveness detection for its face biometrics SDK and an upgraded ID document scanner for use at borders earlier this year.

