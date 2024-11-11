Regula underlines value of ID document reference data, previews upcoming launches

There is a lot more to detecting fake IDs than keeping an infrared light under the counter, and Regula is emphasizing combination of technologies and reference data that provides real protection against spoofs.

Identity document forgery has become too sophisticated to rely on the various security features implemented by the thousands of different IDs issued around the world, the company argues. Regula has introduced five updates or new launches of hardware and software to its partners at a company event.

Regula Business Development Manager Inga Voronko delivered a presentation on the importance of accurate and comprehensive reference data to effective document verification at Interdocpol’s 3rd International Congress in late-October.

The company says its Information Reference System contains more than 337,000 images of 12,000 different identity documents, and that it is the first to cover IDS from every global country and territory.

The images are captured under the various light sources that reveal hidden and altered features that indicate genuineness, but those technologies must be accompanied by a reliable and constantly updated source of reference data.

The importance of regular updates about ID documents is also shown by the success of Australia’s Credential Protection Register, established in the wake of the Optus data breach. The register was used to block 300,000 attempts to use stolen identity documents in its first year-and-a-half, and another 200,000 in just over six months since then, InnovationAus reports.

The Regula Partner Summit 2024 was held in Dubai last week with participants from 30 countries around the world. The new software and hardware previewed are planned for launches over late-2024 and in 2025, according to a company announcement.

Regula reports a 29 percent compound annual growth rate over the past few years.

