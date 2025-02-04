FB pixel

Regula IDV software now compatible with more biometric passport readers

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
Regula IDV software now compatible with more biometric passport readers
 

More biometric passport and ID card scanners will now be compatible with the identity verification software provided by Regula following a recent upgrade.

According to a company announcement, the move makes it possible for border control agencies, banks, airlines, hotels, and other organizations to upgrade their ID checks without the need for changing hardware.

The upgrade of the firm’s advanced document verification software allows it to be used by several third-party ID and passport scanners anywhere in the world, providing a robust, forensic-level automated document verification and authentication across sectors.

The company says the system which can function offline, with high data security capabilities, can also integrate smoothly with leading passport readers and be fully customized depending on the device model and its functional abilities.

Per the announcement, the ID verification software for document readers offers the most comprehensive set of ID authenticity checks, with more than 14,800 global ID templates and advanced fraud detection features, which make for streamlined and high-assurance verification processes.

Regular says its software is a future-ready system which is easy to install with a flexible licensing procedure that guarantees streamlined document processing. The update, it says, also ensures full support of Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs), a new digital way of presenting and processing travel documents.

In remarks following the software upgrade, Ihar Kliashchou, chief technology officer at Regula, said: “By ensuring compatibility with most passport readers on the market, we’re empowering organizations to leverage advanced ID verification software without the need for new hardware investments and drastic changes.”

“Regula’s software offers forensic-level precision, customization and flexibility, as well as compliance with the highest security standards, setting a new benchmark for document authentication.”

The latest upgrade, Regula indicates, is part of its resolve to regularly upgrade its IDV software in line with its quest to proactively support new identity document types, security features, and verification methods.

The announcement of Reguala’s ID document verification software upgrade come just days after the company launched a mobile ID document scanner for checking document authenticity by immigration officers.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Socure fields 2.7 billion identity verification requests in 2024

Socure comes out of 2024 on a wave of “unparalleled growth and performance,” having verified more than 2.7 billion identity…

 

ISO biometric injection attack detection standard on the way

An international standard for biometric injection attack detection is now in development by the International Standard for Organization. As usual…

 

Entering the passkey era of identity in payments

By Matt Charpentier, Vice President, Global Head of Authentication, Identity and Tap, Visa Picture this: every time you make an…

 

Biometrics, tokenization to replace credit card numbers by 2030

Mastercard intends to do away with the 16-digit number on their credit and debit cards and replace them with on-device…

 

EC Competitiveness Compass introduces European business wallet

The European Commission (EC) has launched its Competitiveness Compass, a scheme that aims to equip Europe to keep pace with…

 

Biometric age assurance legislation in New York targets porn, alcohol

A new senate bill in New York brings the state’s 2025-26 legislative session into the fray on age assurance for…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events