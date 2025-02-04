Regula IDV software now compatible with more biometric passport readers

More biometric passport and ID card scanners will now be compatible with the identity verification software provided by Regula following a recent upgrade.

According to a company announcement, the move makes it possible for border control agencies, banks, airlines, hotels, and other organizations to upgrade their ID checks without the need for changing hardware.

The upgrade of the firm’s advanced document verification software allows it to be used by several third-party ID and passport scanners anywhere in the world, providing a robust, forensic-level automated document verification and authentication across sectors.

The company says the system which can function offline, with high data security capabilities, can also integrate smoothly with leading passport readers and be fully customized depending on the device model and its functional abilities.

Per the announcement, the ID verification software for document readers offers the most comprehensive set of ID authenticity checks, with more than 14,800 global ID templates and advanced fraud detection features, which make for streamlined and high-assurance verification processes.

Regular says its software is a future-ready system which is easy to install with a flexible licensing procedure that guarantees streamlined document processing. The update, it says, also ensures full support of Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs), a new digital way of presenting and processing travel documents.

In remarks following the software upgrade, Ihar Kliashchou, chief technology officer at Regula, said: “By ensuring compatibility with most passport readers on the market, we’re empowering organizations to leverage advanced ID verification software without the need for new hardware investments and drastic changes.”

“Regula’s software offers forensic-level precision, customization and flexibility, as well as compliance with the highest security standards, setting a new benchmark for document authentication.”

The latest upgrade, Regula indicates, is part of its resolve to regularly upgrade its IDV software in line with its quest to proactively support new identity document types, security features, and verification methods.

The announcement of Reguala’s ID document verification software upgrade come just days after the company launched a mobile ID document scanner for checking document authenticity by immigration officers.

