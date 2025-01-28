FB pixel

Mobile Regula ID document scanner launched to detect face morphing

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
Mobile Regula ID document scanner launched to detect face morphing
 

Regula has introduced a compact, lightweight ID document scanner to enable immigration and border control officials to check the authenticity of IDs in the field. Crucially, the new device can detect images that are morphed to spoof biometric systems, according to the announcement.

Face morphing attacks involve applying a thin layer of altered imagery over the surface of the document, Regula says, which leaves most security features unchanged. The process introduces subtle irregularities, however, like micro-relief differences, variations in gloss and luminescence anomalies. Traditional document counterfeiting techniques, in contrast, typically involve tampering with laminate layers or erasing data, which leave signs of manipulation.

The company notes a 2020 paper from researchers with Norway’s NTNU showed that people cannot reliably detect morphed images with the naked eye. The topic of morph attacks has remained prominent in the field of border control, and was discussed at length in a recent iMARS workshop.

The ForensicScope Regula 4125 features a specialized camera capable of 250X magnification, mounted at a 45-degree angle. The angle illuminates the gloss change that indicates a morphed photo. It also includes an infrared (IR) camera for full-page visualization, and a main camera with 40X zoom. The Regula 4125 also has 15 different light sources which make phosphorescent inks, other security features and printing techniques visible.

The scanner is designed for use at any checkpoint, indoors or outside, or in mobile field use. It is made of ABS plastic over an aluminum frame for shockproof durability with low weight. It does not require an external monitor, computer, internet connection or software updates. Its lithium-polymer battery can be used continuously for 4 hours.

A promotional video from Regula says the type of RFID chip in biometric documents can be identified, and images of ID documents can be saved to the device.

“There are no rivaled analogs for our ForensicScope Regula 4125 on the market today,” says Alex Lewanowicz, director of Hardware Engineering at Regula. “It’s a fundamentally new device, which effectively combines the usability of portable tools and the wide functionality of advanced forensic equipment. This makes the Regula 4125 a critical asset for law enforcement and border control authorities in their fight against increasingly sophisticated fraud techniques.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Judge throws out Clearview facial recognition match in US murder case

A judge in Cleveland, Ohio has dismissed a facial recognition match  murder case after determining that police used Clearview AI‘s…

 

Trump executive order requires full implementation of DNA fingerprint law

Last Week, President Donald Trump reignited debate over the implementation of the DNA Fingerprint Act of 2005 with his Securing…

 

School registration adds up to expanding use cases of Ethiopia’s digital ID

Reasons for which people require the Fayda digital ID in Ethiopia are increasing by the day. Since its launch in…

 

STA announces new Steering Committee for U.S. Payments Forum, mDL showcase at forum

A release from the Secure Technology Alliance (STA) says the U.S. Payments Forum, a cross-industry non-profit organization that works toward…

 

OpenAI launches new AI agent Operator that can perform tasks independently

AI agents have garnered attention as a technology to watch in 2025. While Microsoft, Google, and Slack have already launched…

 

French privacy watchdog includes digital ID, AI and minor protection in strategic plan

Digital identity, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and protecting minors online will be the main areas of focus for the French privacy…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events