Mobile Regula ID document scanner launched to detect face morphing

Regula has introduced a compact, lightweight ID document scanner to enable immigration and border control officials to check the authenticity of IDs in the field. Crucially, the new device can detect images that are morphed to spoof biometric systems, according to the announcement.

Face morphing attacks involve applying a thin layer of altered imagery over the surface of the document, Regula says, which leaves most security features unchanged. The process introduces subtle irregularities, however, like micro-relief differences, variations in gloss and luminescence anomalies. Traditional document counterfeiting techniques, in contrast, typically involve tampering with laminate layers or erasing data, which leave signs of manipulation.

The company notes a 2020 paper from researchers with Norway’s NTNU showed that people cannot reliably detect morphed images with the naked eye. The topic of morph attacks has remained prominent in the field of border control, and was discussed at length in a recent iMARS workshop.

The ForensicScope Regula 4125 features a specialized camera capable of 250X magnification, mounted at a 45-degree angle. The angle illuminates the gloss change that indicates a morphed photo. It also includes an infrared (IR) camera for full-page visualization, and a main camera with 40X zoom. The Regula 4125 also has 15 different light sources which make phosphorescent inks, other security features and printing techniques visible.

The scanner is designed for use at any checkpoint, indoors or outside, or in mobile field use. It is made of ABS plastic over an aluminum frame for shockproof durability with low weight. It does not require an external monitor, computer, internet connection or software updates. Its lithium-polymer battery can be used continuously for 4 hours.

A promotional video from Regula says the type of RFID chip in biometric documents can be identified, and images of ID documents can be saved to the device.

“There are no rivaled analogs for our ForensicScope Regula 4125 on the market today,” says Alex Lewanowicz, director of Hardware Engineering at Regula. “It’s a fundamentally new device, which effectively combines the usability of portable tools and the wide functionality of advanced forensic equipment. This makes the Regula 4125 a critical asset for law enforcement and border control authorities in their fight against increasingly sophisticated fraud techniques.”

