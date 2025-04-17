Vietnam sets deadline for biometric border crossings

Vietnam’s government has set the deadline for implementing biometric technology and the country’s digital identity platform VNeID at all airports, seaports and border gates for the second quarter of 2025, according to a new government notice.

Last month, the Ministry of Construction outlined a roadmap for implementing the border-crossing system at international airports in the country’s two largest cities Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi. Ho Chi Minh’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport has set the deployment of the biometric system between April and June, while Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport is expected to introduce the system between March and September.

Other airports have also started investing and installing equipment for biometric verification, according to media outlet Vietnam Net.

The new biometric verification process will introduce check-in counters with chip-based ID card readers and facial recognition devices. Checks will also be performed at the security checkpoint equipped with an automated boarding area access gate (ABAAG) system and at the boarding gate where passengers can perform biometric authentication through an automated self-boarding gate system.

To enable the use of VNeID for exit and entry procedures, the National Data Center must start operating this year, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said last month. All ministries, sectors and localities must complete their databases and enable digital data exchange.

