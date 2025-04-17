FB pixel

Vietnam sets deadline for biometric border crossings

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
Vietnam sets deadline for biometric border crossings
 

Vietnam’s government has set the deadline for implementing biometric technology and the country’s digital identity platform VNeID at all airports, seaports and border gates for the second quarter of 2025, according to a new government notice.

Last month, the Ministry of Construction outlined a roadmap for implementing the border-crossing system at international airports in the country’s two largest cities Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi. Ho Chi Minh’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport has set the deployment of the biometric system between April and June, while Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport is expected to introduce the system between March and September.

Other airports have also started investing and installing equipment for biometric verification,  according to media outlet Vietnam Net.

The new biometric verification process will introduce check-in counters with chip-based ID card readers and facial recognition devices. Checks will also be performed at the security checkpoint equipped with an automated boarding area access gate (ABAAG) system and at the boarding gate where passengers can perform biometric authentication through an automated self-boarding gate system.

To enable the use of VNeID for exit and entry procedures, the National Data Center must start operating this year, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said last month. All ministries, sectors and localities must complete their databases and enable digital data exchange.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Know your geography for successful digital ID adoption: Trinsic

A big year for digital identity issuance, adoption and regulation has widened the opportunities for businesses around the world to…

 

UK’s digital ID trust problem now between business and government

It used to be that the UK public’s trust in the government was a barrier to the establishment of a…

 

Super-recognizers can’t help with deepfakes, but deepfakes can help with algorithms

Deepfake faces are beyond even the ability of super-recognizers to identify consistently, with some sobering implications, but also a few…

 

Age assurance regulations push sites to weigh risks and explore options for compliance

Online age assurance laws have taken effect in certain jurisdictions, prompting platforms to look carefully at what they’re liable for…

 

The future of DARPA’s quantum benchmarking initiative

DARPA started the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI) in July 2024 to expand hardware capabilities and accelerate research. In April 2025,…

 

Innovatrics brings ACE-V methodology to its ABIS

Innovatrics is bringing new updatess to its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) for law enforcement agencies. The forensics and biometrics…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events