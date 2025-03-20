FB pixel

Vietnam PM urges all airports to use biometric authentication

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Facial Recognition
Vietnam PM urges all airports to use biometric authentication
 

The Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh has requested all airports and border gates to use biometric authentication for entry and exit procedures this year.

To enable the use of VNeID for exit and entry procedures, the National Data Center must start operating this year, the prime minister said. All ministries, sectors and localities must complete their databases, open digital data exchanges and facilitate data transmission through satellite systems and high-speed broadband optical cables, he added.

Chairing a Government Steering Committee for the development of science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, the prime minister said such developments must be centered around people and serving the public.

The Vietnamese government has completed the issuance of chip-based citizen ID cards with over 61 million electronic identification accounts activated. Forty digital utilities have been integrated into the VNeID application, according to Vietnam News. All 63 of Vietnam’s provinces and cities have issued resolutions to exempt or reduce fees and charges for citizens and businesses in administrative procedures.

Despite progress, Chinh also highlighted shortcomings. These include incomplete legal framework, mechanisms, and policies for promoting science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. He called for the establishment of a digital data exchange platform. He pointed out that digital transformation had not become a key driver of economic growth.

An upcoming Personal Data Protection Law will ban social media platforms in Vietnam from requiring users to verify accounts with ID photos. The draft law proposal will include strict regulations on data collection and privacy as many organizations and businesses are deemed as collecting personal data in excess and lacking the legal grounds for doing so.

Social media platforms and over-the-top (OTT) messaging services will no longer be allowed to request national ID card photos for account verification in the draft law. In the past few months, Vietnam decreed that social network users’ accounts must be authenticated via users’ Vietnamese mobile phone numbers or ID numbers if they do not have Vietnamese mobile phone numbers to post or share content.

The Vietnamese government is ramping up efforts to tackle data breaches and unauthorized surveillance, and the draft law is part of a broader strategy to align Vietnam’s data protection policies with global standards. For example, the draft law will allow users to opt out of tracking mechanisms such as cookies and online activity monitoring.

KPMG has a summary on how the Vietnamese government is making draft decrees on its National Data Development Fund, Core and Critical Data Classification, with the draft open for consultation until mid-March.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Documents aim to lay out use cases, standards for mobile driver’s licenses

The Secure Technology Alliance’s (STA) Identity and Access Forum has released a new resource on mobile driver’s license (mDL) use…

 

Brazil regulator demands details on stadium biometrics

Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (ANPD) is asking for data protection impact assessment reports from 23 clubs that have deployed…

 

Clearview seeks refund for failed bulk purchase of SSNs, facial photos

Clearview AI is in the midst of a court battle to recover money it paid to a data broker for…

 

Porn battle comes to Ohio with bill requiring users to verify age with state IDs

Ohio is next up in the parade of states looking to pass laws that would require pornographic websites to implement…

 

Trump’s firing of FTC members puts US-EU data transfers at risks, legal experts say

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to fire Democratic members of the Federal Trade Commission may jeopardize trans-Atlantic personal data transfers,…

 

IATA advocates for rapid adoption of digital identity by air travel industry, governments

The air travel industry is always seeking more efficiency, and the case of digital identity at airports is a prime…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events