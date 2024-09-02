Travizory advocates combination of biographic, biometric data for stronger border security

“Knowing someone’s name is useful, but being able to add a face to that name boosts your ability to identify a person, either in advance or even on arrival.”

This assertion from Renaud Irminger, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Travizory Border Security – a firm offering biometric solutions for more effective and robust management of borders – encapsulates the pressing need for countries to move beyond mere biographic information when it comes to ensuring watertight border management.

In an interview with Biometric Update, the executive discusses the increasing risks associated with border crossings, the inefficiency of systems without layers of biometric security, and why it is critical for countries, especially those in Africa, to put in place platforms that provide security guarantees for effective border control.

Irminger notes that while effective border management hinges on obtaining quality information about travelers through biographic data sets like their name, date of birth, and passport number, building a traveler profile with only such information is not enough and portends huge risk.

“Incorporating an additional layer of biometric data ensures that a traveler is accurately identified and a match is made between the individual and their travel document. Our team of experts estimates that the combination of biographic and biometric information increases security and accuracy at the border exponentially, by up to 20-fold,” he says.

Such combination of biographic and biometric data, the official says, can be done through the Travizory API-PNR Targeting System and Biometric eVisa/Electronic Travel Authorization Systems.

He goes on to underline that biometric technologies such as fingerprints, iris and facial recognition can be leveraged at different levels at borders worldwide, but modalities such as face and iris biometrics offer several advantages for better security and facilitation.

“Moving the screening and verification process upstream with modern technology gives governments a distinct advantage when tackling transnational criminal activity,” says Irminger.

Designing effective border policies

According to the Travizory CEO, getting the right border management policy depends on a number of considerations, and one of them is “balancing security with the facilitation of legitimate travel and trade.”

“Governments want to open their borders and increase tourism or business travel, while also remaining vigilant to the risks of transnational criminal activity or public health crises. A global paradigm shift is needed to shift governments away from at-the-border screening to pre-travel vetting. By adopting digital solutions, governments can process travellers upstream, ensuring only legitimate travellers can start their journey and enter the country – and biometrics is a key part of this approach,” he says.

“Biometric technology can also ensure that the passport picture matches the person who presents themselves at the border. This may replace the manual verification done by the Immigration Officer and can increase efficiency at the border crossing.”

To him, an end-to-end integration system is vital, which is “central to Travizory’s ethos, epitomized by the seamless integration of our Biometric Travel Authorization and API-PNR Targeting Systems.”

Explaining the importance of such a system, Irminger states: “An integrated border management system eliminates silos and enables multi-agency and cross-departmental collaboration. Combining biometric and biographic data sets from various sources into a single, comprehensive profile of each traveler, enhances security and fosters a culture of cooperation.”

“Biometrics offers a robust solution to verify identities with greater accuracy, reducing the likelihood of fraud and unauthorized entry. Additionally, adopting biometric systems can enhance the travel experience by reducing wait times at border crossings, thereby promoting tourism and trade.”

Africa is lagging behind in biometric borders

In a continent where digital border management is more needed due to many factors including growing security concerns, governments ironically appear to be seriously lagging behind in this regard.

“Adoption of digital borders has been slow on the whole, but Africa lags behind quite considerably when looking at the use of biometrics and pre-travel screening,” says Irminger.

He notes however that one country that is leading the biometric revolution for the region is the Republic of Seychelles.

“Working with Travizory, Seychelles became the first African country to install facial biometrics at the border in 2021.”

With such systems, he believes, there is increased possibility of having border management platforms that present a significant opportunity to enhance security, streamline border processes, and improve the overall efficiency of border management.

“One big barrier many governments face is the false idea that these systems come at a huge cost. While large upfront costs are the norm for most legacy providers, newer companies like Travizory are offering governments a self-financing model, reflecting the reality of strained government budgets.”

The Travizory CEO posits that secure and seamless borders are not only vital for Africa’s security, but also for its economic growth and business exploits.

“They facilitate the free movement of goods, services, and people, which is essential for trade, tourism, and investment. By reducing barriers at borders and enhancing security through technologies like biometrics, countries can attract more business and tourism – a key objective of many high-profile African nations,” he notes.

He adds: “Research has shown that over 57% of travelers choose their destination based partly on the simplicity of border processes. Additionally, 75% would be happy to share their information, including biometrics, in advance to speed them up. Catering to this growing demand will become crucial for African countries targeting international and non-African tourists.”

“Furthermore, secure borders help combat illegal activities such as smuggling and human trafficking, contributing to a safer and more stable environment. In a continent with diverse and rapidly growing economies, the importance of modern, efficient, and secure border management systems cannot be overstated.”

Data security, a priority

Data handling is naturally associated with concerns about privacy and security, and the Travizory CEO believes this must be treated as a matter of utmost priority.

“Countries implementing biometric border management systems must prioritize data security and privacy to maintain public trust and comply with international data protection standards. This includes adopting robust encryption methods, ensuring secure data storage, and implementing stringent access controls. Additionally, it is crucial to have clear policies regarding data retention, usage, and sharing, with transparency at the core of these practices.”

He adds that in countries where the company has operations, and based on the need, it has helped governments build data security and protection frameworks.

“Engaging with stakeholders, including the public, to educate them about the measures in place can also help alleviate concerns and foster greater acceptance of biometric technologies,” he suggests.

Travizory’s work in East Africa

Other than the Seychelles where Travizory helped the government implement a biometric border security system, the company says it is also engaged in projects in East Africa. It reveals that it recently delivered a project for a country it refused to name, and is involved in many other projects for the implementation of its ICAO-compliant API-PNR systems which can process data not only for airlines, but also for yachts, cruise ships and trains.

“Unfortunately, we cannot mention the specifics given that we operate within the national security framework but we are working with several countries in East Africa, and beyond, to digitalize their borders and introduce biometric security systems to the continent,” says Irminger.

“At the start of 2024, we overhauled the eVisa system of a major African country and have seen significant reductions in border crossing times and improved security. The initiative also supports the country’s broader goals of fostering economic growth and international tourism. While the project is still in its early stages, the initial feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are excited about the transformative impact it will have on the region.”

“Our goal is simple, to support seamless and secure border crossings worldwide. We hope to be able to share more details in the coming months as more of the systems go live.”

Speaking further about the company’s AI-powered API-PNR Targeting System, the CEO explains: “Collecting data from the airlines in real-time, the system features a central risk engine that automates security risk assessment using AI and ML technologies. This means that authorities can analyze data quickly, at scale and identify persons of interest before they reach the border. The system uses profiling rules to flag known persons of interest, as well as unknown but similar profiles that may require further examination.”

“Our system is also biometric-ready, meaning it can ingest and analyze biometric as well as biographic data. With our Biometric Travel Authorization or Biometric eVisa systems in place, governments can cross-check biometric watchlists and even search passenger databases with just an image.”

“The biggest concerns for governments, particularly in Africa, are budget and deployment times. The average deployment time for the Travizory API-PNR Targeting System is 8 weeks, while our system can also be self-financed via a passenger tax or fee.”

Article Topics

Africa | biometric identification | biometric matching | biometrics | border management | border security | digital identity | facial recognition | Travizory