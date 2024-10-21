Netherlands exploring new biometric border management systems with RFI

The Netherlands is looking into new automated border control systems that could help manage passenger flows and allow for the integration of technology such as biometrics.

The country’s Ministry of Defense published a Request for Information (RFI) last week, surveying the market for new technology and products in border management. The department highlighted that the request is focused on collecting information and is not a call for bids. The notice, however, is likely the first step toward purchasing new technology. The contract notice is expected to be published on February 28th, 2025.

According to the document, the Ministry of Defense is looking for a “future-proof solution” that could accommodate upcoming regulatory changes. Although the call does not explicitly mention it, the country is likely seeking to prepare for the introduction of the European Union’s biometric travel scheme, the Entry-Exit System (EES).

This month, the EU announced that the introduction of EES will yet again be delayed. According to media reports, the pilot program is expected to begin in 2025.

The Netherlands was one of the countries that lobbied for postponing the EES system, which aims to introduce mandatory fingerprint and facial recognition registration at borders for non-EU travelers. Alongside France and Germany, the Netherlands argued that it was not ready to introduce the new border system.

