FB pixel

 Regula redesigns its mobile authenticator for smartphones

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
 Regula redesigns its mobile authenticator for smartphones
 

Regula has redesigned its 1120M Mobile document authenticator, which turns any existing smartphone into a professional-grade identity verification (IDV) device. The company says it wants to offer a complete workflow that combines document authenticity checks and biometric identity verification.

The 2.8-ounce authenticator device can be attached to the back of a smartphone, which acts as its core computing platform. The authenticator is connected to the smartphone or tablet camera and allows verification of identity document security features under UV light. It is also equipped with an RFID reader module.

The 1120M can also be extended with an optional fingerprint module to capture high-quality fingerprint scans.

The goal of the offering is to allow organizations to use smartphones they already have for professional identity checks, according to Alex Lewanowicz, Regula’s director of Hardware Engineering.

The device comes with integrated software, including Regula’s Document Reader SDK, that verifies document authenticity against a database of 16,000 templates, and Face SDK, which captures live photos with the smartphone cameras and compares it with the facial images available from the document.​

Another software addition is its newly launched IDV Platform, which consolidates orchestration, document and biometric verification and identity lifecycle management into a single system.​

The solution is aimed at government agencies and businesses, which often face strict procedures and restrictions that limit which hardware can be used for mobile IDV.​

“By combining a smartphone-based inspection module with a complete software stack and integration into centralized IDV infrastructure, organizations can standardize how identity checks are performed, maintain consistent verification logic, and manage verification results within a single system rather than across fragmented tools,” says Lewanowicz.

The company is pitching the product to immigration authorities and law enforcement, government agencies, transportation operators such as airlines and airports and service providers such as telcos, rent-a-cars and hotels.

​Earlier this month, Regula reported a 62 percent year‑on‑year increase in end users to more than 240 million.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

​Jumio approved for biometric KYC in Malaysia with successful independent assessment

Jumio has completed the Malaysian central bank’s (Bank Negara Malaysia) independent eKYC Breakthrough Assessment which found its biometric onboarding technology…

 

Portugal becomes 2nd country to adopt EES app as deadline for full rollout approaches

Portugal will allow third-country travelers to pre-register for the EU’s biometric border scheme, the Entry-Exit System (EES), through an app…

 

Digital travel is ocean bound: SITA, IDsure bring aviation-level IDV to seafarers

Paper and water don’t generally mix, but seafarers have had to contend with paperwork for decades. Digitalization is now increasingly…

 

Sri Lanka digital ID MSP RFI closes, evaluation expected in April

The Information and Communication Technology Agency has completed the Request for Information (RFI) submissions for selecting a Managed Service Provider…

 

Smart City projects in 11 African countries reveal major digital authoritarianism risks

A report that compiles research findings on the implementation of AI-powered surveillance systems in 11 African countries has warned that…

 

One year in, UK Digital Inclusion Action Plan has launched fund, drawn roadmap

The UK government has released the first year progress report for its Digital Inclusion Action Plan. The headlining accomplishments include…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events