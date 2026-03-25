 Regula redesigns its mobile authenticator for smartphones

Regula has redesigned its 1120M Mobile document authenticator, which turns any existing smartphone into a professional-grade identity verification (IDV) device. The company says it wants to offer a complete workflow that combines document authenticity checks and biometric identity verification.

The 2.8-ounce authenticator device can be attached to the back of a smartphone, which acts as its core computing platform. The authenticator is connected to the smartphone or tablet camera and allows verification of identity document security features under UV light. It is also equipped with an RFID reader module.

The 1120M can also be extended with an optional fingerprint module to capture high-quality fingerprint scans.

The goal of the offering is to allow organizations to use smartphones they already have for professional identity checks, according to Alex Lewanowicz, Regula’s director of Hardware Engineering.

The device comes with integrated software, including Regula’s Document Reader SDK, that verifies document authenticity against a database of 16,000 templates, and Face SDK, which captures live photos with the smartphone cameras and compares it with the facial images available from the document.​

Another software addition is its newly launched IDV Platform, which consolidates orchestration, document and biometric verification and identity lifecycle management into a single system.​

The solution is aimed at government agencies and businesses, which often face strict procedures and restrictions that limit which hardware can be used for mobile IDV.​

“By combining a smartphone-based inspection module with a complete software stack and integration into centralized IDV infrastructure, organizations can standardize how identity checks are performed, maintain consistent verification logic, and manage verification results within a single system rather than across fragmented tools,” says Lewanowicz.

The company is pitching the product to immigration authorities and law enforcement, government agencies, transportation operators such as airlines and airports and service providers such as telcos, rent-a-cars and hotels.

​Earlier this month, Regula reported a 62 percent year‑on‑year increase in end users to more than 240 million.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | document reader | document verification | identity verification | Regula